Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
TALENTED 16-year-old Zimbabwean singer Donel Mangena continues to shine at The Voice UK TV talent show as he has made it to the next round of the competition after a stunning performance last Saturday during the Battle phase of the show.

Donel, who was raised in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK, shot to fame earlier this year after he mesmerised the world with his rendition of Justin

Bieber's Cold Water during the show's blind auditions (preliminary stage).

This week the contest is at fever pitch as the teams assembled by Tom Jones, Will.i.Am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs have entered the Battle phase.

Here, the coaches were tasked with chipping away at their roster of would-be stars via head-to-head studio battles.

Last Saturday, Donel - who is in Will I.Am's team - made it to the knockout phase of the competition after he was adjudged to have won a battle against fellow Team Will I.Am colleague, Rhianna Abrey. Their mentor Will.i.Am chose to keep Donel while other judges Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson ended up bidding for Rhianna Abrey.

Donel is now getting closer to winning the grand prize of a recording contract.

During an interview on iTV after the show, Donel said it was an honour to be rewarded for working hard.

"It's an honour to be able to be doing what I'm doing. It's a matter of working hard and it's encouraging and motivating to be able to do what I want to do," said Donel.

"For me, to see a superstar saying that I'm like one of them is mind-blowing. Getting support from people on Twitter and Instagram has been amazing and I can't explain it in my own words."

Donel said he could not have gotten to this stage of the competition without the support of his parents who were in the crowd along with his younger brother Malachi.

"My family is so important to me. Everyone has been so supportive including members of my church. All the prayers they've put in and the support has been incredible. What's left for me to do is to work hard to make everyone around me proud," said Donel.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Bulawayo, #Boy

Comments

4roomed mpopoma

Concrete mixer

Nissan gloria on sale

Town house on sale

Land rover freelander diesel manual

For sale are sneakers

Mercedes benz for a swap

4roomed mpopoma


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mthwakazians protest outside Byo Rainbow Hotel

13 mins ago | 115 Views

Opposition parties, CSOs promoting culture of violence

54 mins ago | 237 Views

Thank you Zimbabwe!, says President Chamisa

58 mins ago | 1326 Views

Congrats but Mnangagwa has my vote, Mliswa tells Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1615 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Similarities of two dictators

1 hr ago | 618 Views

Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Debate on accessibility and affordability of sanitary products in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

WATCH: Obert Gutu receives death threats

1 hr ago | 773 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa confused about externalisation

2 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Journalists harassed at MDC-T press conference

2 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'SA won't follow Zimbabwe land reform road'

3 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Youths to decide 2018 elections?

4 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mnangagwa's first 100 Days: Crossing the river while feeling the rocks

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Grace Mugabe's victims win compensation case

4 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Why the installation of a Ndebele King is rationally incontestable

5 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Another lucrative package for ZOU students

5 hrs ago | 1589 Views

July Moyo a minister appointed by an illegal regime must allow King's coronation

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mthwakazi eader breathes fire over critics' attack

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Shutdown Zimbabwe being organised for Mnangagwa, Chiwenga to go

5 hrs ago | 6629 Views

Govt ban on Ndebele King coronation angers Mthwakazi activists

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

No national reconciliation without acknowledgement, apology and accountability

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Embrace use of plastic money

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF bars ZBC reporter from campaigning

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Cop accused of assaulting CIO informer trial date set

5 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mujuru visits police shooting victims

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

James Makamba in trouble

5 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Airbus, Bosch eye Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1142 Views

More rainfall expected in the next 10 days

5 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Man killed for stealing tomatoes

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Resident in solo campaign for 24-hour council clinics

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Grace Mugabe farm victims win $30,000 compensation

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zanu-PF minister ejected from peace hearing

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mujuru too smart for Chamisa's 'mini junta'

5 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Obert Gutu suspended

5 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa 'offering incentives to evicted Zim white farmers in Zambia to return home'

5 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mnangagwa Presidency challenged

6 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Parly gathers evidence to nail Chivayo

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

MDC to impose candidates

6 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mapeza 'quits' FC Platinum

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Man drugs, rapes job seeker

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

Ndebele king coronation: Mohadi steps in

6 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mohadi disowns malicious twitter account

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Minister appoints new Mpilo board

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

ZBC launches Khulumani FM

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa flexes muscles

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

'Ndebele king' coronation to continue as scheduled

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mpilo doctors go on strike

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Old Mutual launches 2018 quiz

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days