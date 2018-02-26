Mukanya euphoria grips Zimbabwe

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

As preparations for Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo's Welcome back Big Bira concert take shape, there has been rising interest over how his first stage appearance in years locally will be.For the older generations, theirs is a nostalgic interest to reconnect with arguably one of the finest musicians to come out of the country while the young anticipate to have a feel of the much-hyped legend's magic.There is no doubt that the gig will be historic, but in terms of major highlights, will it be the massive crowd expected to turn up at Glamis Arena?Perhaps it will be the surreal moment for those who were young when Mapfumo last stepped foot on home soil in 2004 or the reunion with his diehard fans.Whatever the case, Mukanya's publicist Blessing Vava believes the April 28 homecoming event will surpass all the other shows that ever happened in the country."From our assessment, this is going to be the most-attended music concert ever to be held in Zimbabwe and no doubt it will surpass the Human Rights Concert and the Mdala Wethu gala held in Gweru," said Vava yesterday."It's an emotional and historic moment for us, and we are very much excited that the day is now becoming a reality after years of promises. Every member of our team is looking forward to a memorable experience."Statistically, the numbers of people buying tickets seems to echo the same sentiments according to show organisers Entertainment Republic."The interest in this concert has been overwhelming, we are almost running out of the VIP tickets going for $100," said Entertainment Republic representative Tendai Johannes.The tickets, which will not be available for purchase at the entrance on the day of the concert, are being sold on online platforms with more physical outlets to be added to the existing one."Everything is well in place and plans are running smoothly. So, we cannot wait for Mapfumo to come and entertain his following," said Johannes.Supporting musicians on the night will include Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Gary Tight and Andy Muridzo, among others.