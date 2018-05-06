Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Phathisani, Tich Mataz row over Spencer Banda saga

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POPULAR radio personality, Phathisani Sibanda, on Monday afternoon had a go at fellow presenter Tich Mataz after the latter's comment on the Spencer Banda issue.

Speaking on his radio show, Tich Mataz had a go on the sportscaster.

"Spencer kana uchida ma socks unouya kuzondiona usafambire masocks mahusiku," he said commenting on saga.

It appears Tich Mataz's comment to the issue did not go down well with Phathisani who urged Tich Mataz not to throw stones when he lives in a glass house.

"Usakande matombo kana uchigara muimba yemagirazi (ungajiki amatshe ma uhlala endlini yamagilasi).

"I called him (Tich Matataz) and he laughed it off.

"We are in the same industry and we should not do that to one another, we should have respect for one another.

"No one said anything when he came out calling God via the cellphone and was now being called a prophet," said Phathisani.

In an interview, Tich Mataz said he was only joking.

"Spencer mufanha wangu, I was just joking around and trying to get some tension off Spencer and the issue, it's nothing personal.

"When I said it was just to try bring excitement around the whole issue, it's not an attack or assault.

"Spencer mufanha wangu kana iye Phathi mufanha wangu, vafana wangu vese (uSpence ngumfanami laye uPhathi ngumfana wami), there is nothing to it," said Tich Mataz.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Kids tights for sale

Northend 3beds $70 000

House to rent

Web design company in patna

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Ocean Mushure dumps wife

2 hrs ago | 1103 Views

ZTV reporter up for extortion

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

ZEC sets fees for voters' roll inspection

2 hrs ago | 913 Views

'The voice of the people is the voice of God'

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

School children feared dead in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Court orders chief to withdraw 'support Zanu-PF' statement

2 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Kasukuwere hits back at Jonathan, Zhuwao

3 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Mliswa basts Mutswangwa

3 hrs ago | 986 Views

LISTEN: Zimbabwe is changing. Is now the time to invest?

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF seeks re-engagement

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Chiyangwa cornered

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chamisa speeches expose his folly

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Grace Mugabe's plan to sink Mnangagwa collapses

3 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Chamisa speaks on power grab

5 hrs ago | 2627 Views

MDC-Chamisa second shona candidates for Bulawayo South

5 hrs ago | 2757 Views

Is Mnangagwa's censure of ZRP genuine?

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa warns Britain

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Cabinet sits after Mnangagwa return

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chamisa narrates his journey to presidency

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Pressure must be mounted to demilitaries and democratise politics in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

No Nelson Chamisa, sexism is not part of our culture, it's just you

8 hrs ago | 1557 Views

ZANU PF refuses MDC-T's proposal on elections

8 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

8 hrs ago | 3889 Views

Grace Mugabe in trouble

11 hrs ago | 9428 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

11 hrs ago | 2630 Views

The plight of war collaborators

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

11 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

11 hrs ago | 5648 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

11 hrs ago | 5692 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

11 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

11 hrs ago | 5090 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

11 hrs ago | 3744 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

11 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

11 hrs ago | 534 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2760 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 522 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

11 hrs ago | 518 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

11 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Teachers divided over strike

11 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

11 hrs ago | 1502 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

11 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

11 hrs ago | 403 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days