Phathisani, Tich Mataz row over Spencer Banda saga

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

POPULAR radio personality, Phathisani Sibanda, on Monday afternoon had a go at fellow presenter Tich Mataz after the latter's comment on the Spencer Banda issue.Speaking on his radio show, Tich Mataz had a go on the sportscaster."Spencer kana uchida ma socks unouya kuzondiona usafambire masocks mahusiku," he said commenting on saga.It appears Tich Mataz's comment to the issue did not go down well with Phathisani who urged Tich Mataz not to throw stones when he lives in a glass house."Usakande matombo kana uchigara muimba yemagirazi (ungajiki amatshe ma uhlala endlini yamagilasi)."I called him (Tich Matataz) and he laughed it off."We are in the same industry and we should not do that to one another, we should have respect for one another."No one said anything when he came out calling God via the cellphone and was now being called a prophet," said Phathisani.In an interview, Tich Mataz said he was only joking."Spencer mufanha wangu, I was just joking around and trying to get some tension off Spencer and the issue, it's nothing personal."When I said it was just to try bring excitement around the whole issue, it's not an attack or assault."Spencer mufanha wangu kana iye Phathi mufanha wangu, vafana wangu vese (uSpence ngumfanami laye uPhathi ngumfana wami), there is nothing to it," said Tich Mataz.