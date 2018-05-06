Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Zimdancehall chanter fined $100 for obscene song

by Staff reporetr
1 hr ago | Views
Tawanda Mumanyi, popularly known as Seh Calaz, has been fined $100 by a Harare magistrate for recording a song described as both indecent and obscene.

Magistrate Ms Josephine Sande convicted him of contravening the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act by penning the song "Kurova Hohwa".

Failure to pay the money by May 25 will see Calaz spending a month in jail.



Source - the herald
