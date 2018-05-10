'Mnangagwa holds up Chipanga's long-awaited album'

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

Fading sungura musician Hosiah Chipanga says he will release his long-awaited album titled Gumi Remitemo after a "special meeting" with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Chipanga last week told The Standard Style that he was dedicating the album to Mnangagwa.The musician, known for his hard-hitting lyrics that once made him an enemy of Zanu PF, said he was hoping to meet Mnangagwa and present the album to him first before it hits the streets."The album talks about the 10 Commandments, which I think the president might follow in leading the country. God wants Zimbabwe to follow these commandments and it is my appeal to President Mnangagwa to accept my offer," Chipanga said."It is a special honour that the president should listen to the album first before I release it. For him to be the first person to listen to the album means that he is so special."I will also get the opportunity to officially hand over to him his own copy of the album."Chipanga said since the state broadcaster ZBC released him from "musical prison", his career was now back on track as his songs were now getting fair airplay while promoters were now willing to engage him.Chipanga is currently holding shows in and around Mutare and he confirmed that he would be on a whirlwind tour of Zimbabwe.He said he had tried on so many occasions to meet former president Robert Mugabe to say out his views about his banned music but to no avail. he was now hopeful that Mnangagwa would help musicians to express their views freely.For over a decade, Chipanga's music was banned from the state broadcaster as it was perceived to be politically incorrect.The singer believes that he will continue to inspire future generations through his hard-hitting lyrics.