'I'll never rejoin Jah Prayzah'

by Staff reporrter
1 hr ago | Views
Baba Harare (left) and Jah Prayzah on stage
FORMER 3RD Generation lead guitarist, Baba Harare - real name Braveman Chizvino - says he never thought of rejoining Jah Prayzah when he struggled in his early days after going solo.

However, the 29-year-old conceded all was not rosy for him when he launched his solo career in 2016 as many doubted his capability to last in the game.

So intense was the pressure that Baba Harare got as he went on to record two albums within a year as the debut project failed to meet fans' expectations.

And now that he has since moved on, Baba Harare conceded showbiz is no bed of roses.

"When I went solo, I faced many challenges as the (first) album failed to meet people's expectations," said Baba Harare.

"Despite the challenges I faced which prompted me to record a second album towards November the same year, I never thought of rejoining my former paymaster as was perceived by many.

"In fact, I was always in touch with him (Jah Prayzah) as my former boss but I never lost focus.

"I finally managed to win hearts of fans with the second album – Minamato YaRasta – which was well received by fans.

"As we speak right now, the project is still doing well on the charts and I am glad that I now have a number of my own compositions, which I can play freely during live shows."

Asked whether he still missed Jah Prayzah, the City Vibration Band leader said:

"My brother, the Jah Prayzah issue is now a closed chapter as we speak. Like I said since I left that year, I am now my own man and I still insist.

"I have learnt a lot as a solo artiste and I have plenty to show for it my brother."

Asked how he was managing to sustain a band when most groups are either disbanding or splitting as a result of economic challenges, Baba Harare explained:

"At my camp, we share what we get and my band members are content with that arrangement.

"We haven't lost hope that good times will come but we ought to work hard as a team.

"By the way, I always have time to explain to my team the vision we have and where we are going.

"What makes me strong is my Christian beliefs. I believe in prayer and nothing else and my time will come.

"At the moment, we are happy with what we get and we can't asking for what's not on the table."

Baba Harare said it was unfair for people to compare him to Jah Prayzah as the two have since parted ways and pursuing different missions in their respective camps.

Source - hmetro
Most Popular In 7 Days