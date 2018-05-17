Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Is Andy Brown's badluck haunting daughter?

by Staff Reporter
47 mins ago | Views
IT'S quite beyond imagination that one of Zimbabwe's treasured stars, the late Andy Brown, whose influence positively changed the face of the music industry and made yester year's jamboree music fiestas unforgettable passed away without winning a single gong.

It sounds like a crazy joke to hear or discover that Andy, who recorded that cherished hit, Mapurisa which was an anthem across all corners of the country and continues to be requested by the late muso's undying fans on local radio stations failed to hog limelight on national awards ceremonies in his entire career.

Justice served or partial justice, the amazing guitarist who will always be lauded for founding that breathtaking Ilanga ensemble was honoured with the Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award in Masvingo this year at an event that was held at Austin Theatre. It is a deserving award for someone who worked with the likes of Busi Ncube, but cannot change the damning and heartbreaking fact that the music guru who passed away in 2012, did not bag awards in his astounding career.

Fast-forward six year later, his thriving daughter, Ammara who has largely proved that she is a force to be reckoned with seems to be haunted by her father's biggest misfortune. Boasting glitzy hits like Mukoko featuring Titan, Watchu Want featuring her dreadlocked sister, Chengeto and Akiliz from her debut album, Ammara was highly anticipating to win many gongs on national level especially at this year's National Arts Merit Awards that when she failed to win any, she took her wrath to attack the organisers of the awards on her social media accounts.

She is yet to become a familiar face of winning gongs despite the incredible thrills the Mukoko hit-maker is giving her fans across Africa. As her fans await what could be the next topping international collabo between the Afropop star and Jay Rock from Zambia, the incurable wounds of her failing to bag gongs are still a massive pain to the singer and her beloved followers, who she calls the Ammartians.

Her failure to win big on national level leaves two main questions which are; could it be the fact that Ammara is not doing enough to bag accolades that she should work harder and remain patient, or is it the fact that Ammara is having her father's biggest misfortune of failing to win an award in his entire career?

To say Ammara has failed to win top gongs because she is not doing enough is by far not a close judgment as the singer has been incredible active in the industry.

The dancing queen whose breathtaking skills reminds us of our own sensational dancer, Sandra Ndebele during her rise to stardom, has been having an astonishing 2018 that no one can doubt that she is the beautiful daughter of the legendary Andy, whose name is imprinted in the hall of famers' billboard.

Some of her noticeable participations this year include Zim Connect 18 that took centre stage in London and the Big 10 up Concert in Zambia which Ammara believes increased her social media followers rapidly.

"My following on social media platforms has increased commendably and with Akiliz video already on stroke a million views, I'm just so grateful for all my blessings. In Zambia, they now know there is Ammara as they showed much support to my song Akiliz by singing the chorus when I last performed there," she said.

Ammara said she was hoping to collaborate with Zambian singer, Mampi later this year but had managed to record a song with Jay Rox.

"I first saw Mampi as a supporting act for me last year on December at the Victoria Falls Carnival. She is definitely an Ammartian and above all such a pleasure to be around. We agreed to work on something this year. However, I managed to record with Jay Rox another Zambian artiste. The song will be dropped soon," she said.

If Ammara is doing so well and even attracting global market, this leaves the suggestion that the queen of dance is being haunted by dad's shocking bad luck as a sole reason preventing her from scooping countless gongs!!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday News

Comments

Couples getaway

Diamond dc-20hl portable rebar cutter

Solar charge controller for sale

Diamond dc-32wh rebar cutter

Factory for sale priced to go

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

2 high density houses for sale on special

Bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mgagao clashes: A ZIPRA narrative

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai,' says Bushiri

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabweans in SA reluctant to return until polls

58 mins ago | 212 Views

Murder suspect shot after attacking cops with a knife

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo musician impregnates two women in one year

1 hr ago | 498 Views

Mliswa's graft dossier to Mnangagwa opens can of worms

1 hr ago | 552 Views

Chamisa is our Obama, says Musekiwa

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe warned on US$ imports

1 hr ago | 573 Views

Khupe's MDC-T rebuffs Chamisa

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Killer launches election campaign strategy for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

'Zimbabwe will be like Dubai, God speaks to Prophet Bushiri'

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Sacking of Hwange colliery boss could open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Free, fair elections possible, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe in safe hands, cash situation to improve - Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Election dates in two weeks, Mnangagwa says

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Tobacco farmer jailed 90 days for side marketing his crop

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Tobacco truck overturns at Pembi bridge

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

WATCH SHOCKER: Analyst walks out of SuperSport rugby studio after altercation

13 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Mnangagwa is 'scientifically illiterate'

13 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Mnangagwa running scared

13 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Ngezi Platinum thrash Bulawayo City

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

WATCH: How SA Police round up criminals

13 hrs ago | 2147 Views

WATCH: 'The younger politicians waiting for an opportunity to be thieves'

13 hrs ago | 1032 Views

WATCH: Chamisa fingered in Khupe's manifesto launch chaos

13 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Chiwenga pays tribute to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Zanu-PF leadership told listen to people's needs

13 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Re-engagement policy paying off'

13 hrs ago | 393 Views

New Zanu-PF admin prepared to change Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 507 Views

PSL Results

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

2018 must, first and foremost, deliver free elections - forget ED's dogma saying otherwise

15 hrs ago | 630 Views

Matabeleland Culture day draws nigh

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

18 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

18 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

18 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

18 hrs ago | 4834 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

18 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

19 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

19 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

19 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

19 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

19 hrs ago | 757 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

19 hrs ago | 644 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

19 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

19 hrs ago | 302 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

19 hrs ago | 75 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

19 hrs ago | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days