Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MZILIKAZI-born and former Zimbabwe Saints player, Philemon Dangarembga's daughter, Rati, has collaborated with Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo on two tracks that will be included on his forthcoming album, Chauya.

Rati is based in the United States of America and is Mapfumo's sister-in-law.

"Rati is a very good singer. I collaborated with her on two songs on my next album Chauya Chauya. She has a very sweet voice," said Mukanya as he is affectionately known by his legions of fans.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

For all your property buying and selling

Couples getaway

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

2acre burnside, good for market gardening as area is sitting on water, always wet.

Volvo bm articulated dump truck for sale

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

12 acre plot for sale prized to go,

Factory for sale priced to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's partners cry foul

54 mins ago | 652 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

54 mins ago | 741 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

55 mins ago | 194 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

55 mins ago | 323 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

55 mins ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

56 mins ago | 162 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

56 mins ago | 432 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

57 mins ago | 98 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

57 mins ago | 167 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

58 mins ago | 101 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

58 mins ago | 163 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

59 mins ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

59 mins ago | 87 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

60 mins ago | 61 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

1 hr ago | 18 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Soldier up for robbery

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 202 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

13 hrs ago | 2668 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

13 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa neck tie proceeds handed over

13 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days