Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

MZILIKAZI-born and former Zimbabwe Saints player, Philemon Dangarembga's daughter, Rati, has collaborated with Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo on two tracks that will be included on his forthcoming album, Chauya.Rati is based in the United States of America and is Mapfumo's sister-in-law."Rati is a very good singer. I collaborated with her on two songs on my next album Chauya Chauya. She has a very sweet voice," said Mukanya as he is affectionately known by his legions of fans.