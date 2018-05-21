Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

'Cool Crooners not loved in Bulawayo'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
When Abel Sithole - one of the founders of the renowned jazz outfit Cool Crooners passed on last July - many thought it was the end of the lengthy journey that had been traversed by the group in the cut-throat music industry.

While many notable groups in the country have found it hard to stay afloat after their leaders had fallen, it's not the same blue story with the band that has been in existence for more than two decades.

Band leader George Salimu, alongside his two colleagues Lucky Thodhlana and Timothy Mkandla, have carried on with the work exhibiting that talent that has made them a household name in the country and beyond borders.

Southern News caught up with the Bhulugwe Lami hit makers who bared their souls on their life almost a year after one of their own left them.

According to Salimu, no one can fill the gap left by Sithole as they have continued to perform at live shows a man short.

"It has never been easy to lose one of your experienced members and founder of the band," Salimu says.

"But all the same, life has to go on, we have a duty to entertain the nation and we are doing just that. We are still three and we have not yet recruited anyone to cover the gap. You know, anything can happen so we have to find someone who can be there in case one of us falls sick. We should have a fall-back plan as a band," he said.

Before Sithole passed on, one of his major objections was lack of support for their music by local people.

However, Salimu, while admitting that their music was nowhere near being appreciated by locals, lays the blame on music promoters whom he says have failed to come to the party.

"Here in Bulawayo, we have people who like jazz but the people who are responsible for promoting music are not available. Established as we are, we rarely perform here in Bulawayo despite that the market for jazz music is there," he said.

Emphasising the biblical reference that a prophet is not honoured in his homeland, Salimu sadly said while they have made Harare their second home, they last performed in their home city over a year ago.

"We can't talk of performance here, Bulawayo to us is now more of our bedrooms where we come to sleep and go to work elsewhere. The last time we performed here was a year ago during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and that was after Oliver Mtukudzi had invited us to be part of his show there," lamented Salimu.

He added: "We go to Harare almost every month because there are people who understand what jazz music is all about and people there like our music. There are people who know that an artist has to be paid after doing his work. The good thing is that we also have Mtukudzi who normally hooks us up during his many shows because he knows our worth music-wise."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Emganwini extension stands available - 200m2 , 300m2 , 400m2

Wanted: 1 acre stand in the low density suburbs of bulawayo preferable in burnside

Nissan caravan (automatic) for sale

3rooms and 2boreholes on 5acres

Kapenta/matemba in bulk

Selborne park stand with an approved plan

Combine harvesters shipped to zimbabwe

For all your property buying and selling


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khuphe: Khuphe all the time, Thokozani-hatred and vitriol are tribally insulting, and gender-degrading!

50 mins ago | 266 Views

Zanu PF minister reprimanded for admitting junta will never hand over power to Chamisa - for letting cat out of the bag

1 hr ago | 538 Views

Zanu-PF having a field day in mock primary election taking place in Chiredzi West Constituency

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

1 hr ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe army will allow Chamisa to rule if he wins elections

2 hrs ago | 1043 Views

BREAKING: Musona joins Anderlecht

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

UZ launches BSc Optometry Honours degree

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Khupe lashes 'tribal and chauvinist cabal'

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mawarire roasts Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 997 Views

Is this the end of Joice Mujuru?

2 hrs ago | 965 Views

Regional parties fight for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Tshinga Dube dares MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mukupe to be fired?

3 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Mukupe silences Doug Coltart with this photo

3 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Mutsvangwa blamed for Shamu's Sudden Dismissal

3 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mugabe snubs Parly again

3 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Zanu PF berates it's 'reckless' minister

4 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Khaya Moyo rebukes Mukupe over Chamisa remarks

4 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Real MDC T have been vindicated by the supreme judgement

4 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 1548 Views

MDC T statement on the Supreme Court Judgement

5 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Lawyer raps MDC-T thugs for insulting Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's 'fantasy economics'

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa paid a $2,000 bribe in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 4552 Views

Jonathan Moyo could be working for Mnangagwa, says Mawarire

6 hrs ago | 3737 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on broadband connectivity upgrade

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

PHOTO: Shamu getting arrested photo goes viral

6 hrs ago | 4369 Views

Zimbabwe govt needs to regain the trust of the people

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mugabe fails to appear before Mliswa

6 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Blackdiamond releases new video and reveal new management

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kasukuwere thanks Fikile Mbalula for helping him in exile, reveals many hurdles lie ahead

8 hrs ago | 6944 Views

ZLHR challenges govt to implement the new constitution

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

The dilemma of filling Mugabe, Tsvangirai boots

9 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Kenyan, Mauritian experts address Zimnat trade credit conference

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

NMB Bank opens sub-branch in Bindura

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Largest football stadiums in the world

9 hrs ago | 2608 Views

War vets urge losing candidates to 'iron out their differences'

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

Kasukuwere quits politics

9 hrs ago | 5203 Views

Zanu-PF gets tech-savvy to win polls

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Chamisa, Biti parties clash over seats

9 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Zanu-PF youth plot Mnangagwa interface rally

9 hrs ago | 776 Views

Soldier gets 7 years for setting lover ablaze

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

National Youth Service graduates defect to NPF

9 hrs ago | 976 Views

Obert Mpofu to appear in court

9 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Mugabe to appear in parliament today

9 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Dlamini crowned Matebeleland North's Miss Tourism

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa, Khupe feud back to High Court

9 hrs ago | 637 Views

'Electorate misunderstood me,' says Tshinga Dube

9 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zapu urges people to physically inspect voters roll

9 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days