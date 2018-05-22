Donel to feature in Zimbabweans gig

Entertainment / Music

by Staff rpeorter

United Kingdom based up-coming artiste Donel Mangena who grabbed the spotlight after appearing in the singing competition, The Voice UK finishing as a runner up is set to perform alongside artistes from the country at a Zimbabwe Culture show.The show which will be held at Warwickshire in England on 2 June will see Donel sharing the stage with the legendary Mbira sensation Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, African Marimba Band, Tsungi Tsikirira, Sekuru Makamazi, Afro Shikisha, to mention a few.The talented lad confirmed he would be performing at the gig via his Instagram page which somehow revealed he is happy to perform alongside his countrymen."Happy to announce I will be performing at the Zimbabwe Culture show," read a post on his Instagram page.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and the rest of the world are still waiting for Donel to release a bit of his natural composition as he proved to be a talented gem at the Voice UK despite singing cover songs mostly.The success from the musical competition saw Donel performing at Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday celebrations last month, where he gave a brilliant performance.He was introduced by Prince Harry at the Queen's birthday. He called him a "star"."It now gives me great pleasure to introduce a star of the future Donel Mangena," Harry said.He performed Happy by Pharrell Williams, a song which describes how Donel is "happy" and grateful of the talent God has given him."It was an honour spending time with Prince Harry and being introduced to the world. I can't believe this actually happened, I am truly humbled by this opportunity and I thank God mostly and you guys (fans) for your love and support it's only the beginning," he wrote on his social media pages.