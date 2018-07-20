Koffi Olomide jets in early

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

VISITING CONGOLESE rhumba giant, Koffi Olomide, will be arriving in the country two days before his much-publicised show in the capital, event organisers say.Show coordinators say Koffi will be arriving along with his 24-member entourage after holding two performances in neighbouring Zambia this weekend.And his much-anticipated show in the capital will be held at HICC on August 3.The rhumba dynamo is billed to share the stage with Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Winky D and club wheel-spinner, DJ Iroq, thanks to Sound Blaze under the directorship of Callisto Murawo.However, it should be mentioned that it is Koffi's early arrival which is set to raise the appeal of the show.In an interview, show coordinator – Dee Nosh – who was roped in to market the show, said:"Koffi will be arriving on August 1 around 11, two days before the show at HICC. We decided to bring him early to ensure that he meets fans and of course hold a number of interviews with the press – both print and electronic."His early arrival is also important in that it gives fans an assurance that the show is definitely going to take place contrary to reports in some sections of the media that his show was in doubt," he said.He added:"As event organisers, we have done all the necessary paper work to ensure we bring Koffi and his band members in Harare on time."As such, we have also released advance tickets and we are also happy with the uptake of advance tickets on time."Ordinary tickets are going for $15 per head while fans will have to fork out $30 for VIP and $70 for VVIP respectively."Advance tickets are available at Posh City Joina, Traverze Travel, Craig's Hair Studio, Afrofusion Restaurant Soprano in Avondale, Star FM, Liquor Boys outlets in the capital."Koffi's visit comes at a time when many artistes have been desperate for slots in the show.Event organisers have however made it clear that it was not a rhumba festival but just an ordinary concert meant to give merry-makers value for their money.To ensure that fans get variety at HICC, sungura king Macheso, have been afforded another platform to cement his romance with fans.Buoyed by the success of his 11th album – Dzinosvtsa Kure – Macheso's camp promises a show of a lifetime at HICC.Not to be outdone is Zim dancehall stalwart Winky D whose stuff appeals to the young people.Dendera exponent Suluman Chimbetu, who is set to release his new album soon and popular club wheel-spinner Iroq are also set to add variety at the show.Koffi's visit, which comes after fellow rhumba artiste Fally Ipupa's show early this year, has attracted a lot of attention not only from rhumba lovers but merry-makers at large.August 3 is also a special day for merry-makers as Zimbabwe's torchbearers in showbiz have been afforded a platform to shine alongside the Congolese rhumba ambassador.The show starts at 8pm till very late.