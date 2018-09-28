DweezyBwoi Wonder strikes gold in South Africa

Entertainment / Music

by Nigel Siziba

A DREAM doesn't become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination and hard work. These words can be the best to describe Dylan Nyambe, affectionately known as DweezyBwoi Wonder as he recently landed a lucrative deal in South Africa under OneBeat Records.The 24 year-old who rose to fame after his sizzling extended play"Best on Best" earned the respect of Kid X who once tweeted and said;"Check this boy out from Zimbabwe DweezyBwoi, he is a living talent."In an interview, he said he is happy to have been signed by OneBeat Records."This is something great for me because my hard work and passion for music is being recognised internationally. First it was a tweet from Kid X (South African artist) now it's the contract deal, it always feels good to represent your country and I hope being here will open doors for other artists," he said.He also said he believes that his EP Best on Best unlocked a lot of opportunities for him."I am sure my EP opened big doors for me. With the hype I had on it, even though it was not easy I managed to take it to every radio station in Zimbabwe, also got it launched in South Africa atHillbrow Radio, Ukhozi-FM, Zanj Radio (Jamaica) and it got blogged by 36Box (Nigerian blogger) as the best EP," Said Dweezy.He also said things are marginally different in South Africa compared to Zimbabwe."As an artist you get more exposure, and there are more opportunities this side, they have good promoters, lots of shows and I think I am ready to compete with the talent that I posses nothing can stop me," he exclaimed.