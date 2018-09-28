Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Entertainment / Music

DweezyBwoi Wonder strikes gold in South Africa

by Nigel Siziba
3 hrs ago | Views
A DREAM doesn't become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination and hard work. These words can be the best to describe Dylan Nyambe, affectionately known as DweezyBwoi Wonder as he recently landed a lucrative deal in South Africa under OneBeat Records.

The 24 year-old who rose to fame after his sizzling extended play"Best on Best" earned the respect of Kid X who once tweeted and said;"Check this boy out from Zimbabwe DweezyBwoi, he is a living talent."

In an interview, he said he is happy to have been signed by OneBeat Records.

"This is something great for me because my hard work and passion for music is being recognised internationally. First it was a tweet from Kid X (South African artist) now it's the contract deal, it always feels good to represent your country and I hope being here will open doors for other artists," he said.

He also said he believes that his EP Best on Best unlocked a lot of opportunities for him.

"I am sure my EP opened big doors for me. With the hype I had on it, even though it was not easy I managed to take it to every radio station in Zimbabwe, also got it launched  in South Africa atHillbrow Radio, Ukhozi-FM, Zanj Radio (Jamaica) and it got blogged by 36Box (Nigerian blogger) as the best EP," Said Dweezy.

He also said things are marginally different in South Africa compared to Zimbabwe.

"As an artist you get more exposure, and there are more opportunities this side, they have good promoters, lots of shows and I think I am ready to compete with the talent that I posses nothing can stop me," he exclaimed.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Nigel Siziba

Comments

3pierce lshape couches

House for sale at selbrone park

House decorating

Residential house forsale

House to buy

Business properties to rent

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Restaurant forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa to drag police to court over anniversary ban

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Parliamentarians to declare assets by Friday

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Premiere of Gukurahundi documentary hailed

15 mins ago | 4 Views

High Court evicts invaders from white farmer's land

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa gets backing from war vets

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Ginimbi arrest warrant dropped

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa must just bite the bullet

17 mins ago | 10 Views

EcoCash-Zesa_Powertel unholly alliance

18 mins ago | 4 Views

High Court sets aside conviction of Patson Dzamara

35 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa capable of steering Zimbabwe's economy from the doldrums

60 mins ago | 385 Views

MLF congratulates King Lobhengula II

4 hrs ago | 976 Views

The latest Monetary Policy Statement & Fiscal Measures intend to rob Zimbabweans again

4 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

6 hrs ago | 2744 Views

UZ release new graduation date

6 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

6 hrs ago | 3904 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

6 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

6 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

6 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

6 hrs ago | 1564 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

6 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

6 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

6 hrs ago | 599 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 951 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Overhaul social security

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

6 hrs ago | 964 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

6 hrs ago | 54 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days