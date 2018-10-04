Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Entertainment / Music

Olinda pregnant and expecting a baby girl

by newzimbabwe.com
3 hrs ago | Views
United Kingdom based businesswoman, Olinda Chapel has revealed she was pregnant and was expecting a child with musician Tytan, born Njabulo Nkomo.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that Olinda revealed this in a video circulating on social media platforms.

Olinda, now Mrs Nkomo, indirectly revealed the unborn child's sex as she refers to it as a "little princess".

The controversial businesswoman and socialite is founder of Olinda Chapel Foundation and was once married to another musician, Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, with the marriage breaking up.

Before the messy break up, Olinda accused the controversial rapper of being involved in some extra martial affairs.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe.com
More on: #Olinda, #Pregnant, #Tytan

Comments

Retail outlets to let

Selling or looking for house to buy please contact us !

For sale is range rover

Bulawayo stands for sale

Matabeleland properties

Woollen bags on sale

Farms & plots to let

Tv set on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

TeOne to compete with Kwese's Iflix and DStv

38 secs ago | 0 Views

New broom sweeping clean, let's rally behind the new dispensation!

32 mins ago | 50 Views

ZCC in a bid to get ED and Chamisa to talk - will that end vote rigging curse

39 mins ago | 59 Views

No gain without pain, Mthuli Ncube not a fool, says MDC-T VP

46 mins ago | 581 Views

Beitbridge woman smuggled drugs in canoe

56 mins ago | 126 Views

Inmate escapes from prison

60 mins ago | 142 Views

Speculation fuelling panic buying, black market

2 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Nothing wrong in principle with 2% electronic transfer tax

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa duty-bound to hammer way out

3 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Bulawayo to partner Chinese city

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Champions meet challengers

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Nduna seeks to stop trial

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's new dispensation deep in debt

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

From grace to grass: Teachers' dilemma

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthuli Ncube just the same as Chidzero

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Dead body in car shocks motorist

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

Fiscal crisis, the role of Parliament

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mohadi's divorce case takes new twist again

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

Chigumba sex insult tweet 'convict' changes plea

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Police ordered to enforce compulsory speed limit devices

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Jestina Mukoko wins $150,000 compensation for torture

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mthuli Ncube in tax climbdown

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Man 'rapes' minor

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Killer cop granted bail'

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Justice Malaba demands removal of Osiphatheleni at Tredgold Building

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZBC told to improve on programmes

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mutasa happy to rejoin Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mthuli Ncube's fiscal measures: A case of barking up the wrong tree

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chief Justice Malaba vows to tackle corruption in Judiciary

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa rejects Bill

4 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Suspected cholera cases drop from 10 000 to 24

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa caps 1 567 Chinhoyi University of Technology graduates

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Country belongs to the young' Ruhanya argue - replacing one nonsensical dogma with another

15 hrs ago | 1092 Views

T.B. Joshua reveals the 'two Christs' in the church!!!

17 hrs ago | 6621 Views

Mthuli Ncube to cut government jobs in savings drive

17 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Zimbabwe could draw valuable lessons from Singapore in the former's quest for economic growth

17 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Mthuli Ncube buckles, reviews the 2% tax measures

17 hrs ago | 4035 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe runs out of fuel

18 hrs ago | 9117 Views

DOWNLOAD: Zimbabwe Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) by Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube

18 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Police ordered to pay $150,000 to Jestina Mukoko

19 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Zimbabwe's economy '4.7% larger'

19 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zimbabwe: Troubled nation now faces tough foreign policy choices

19 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Ndebele 'king' coronation rubbished

19 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Puzzle of a thriving Ndebele tribe in Buhera explained

19 hrs ago | 3951 Views

Mugabe's son hits out at 'fooled' Zoey

20 hrs ago | 7256 Views

Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

20 hrs ago | 960 Views

Ex-Dembare boss dies

20 hrs ago | 893 Views

Actress smashes married lover's car

20 hrs ago | 1563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days