Olinda, Tytan planning to relocate to South Africa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ISSA girl!

Never the one to keep a secret like this, Olinda Nkomo nee Chapel has revealed that she's heavy with her husband Tytan, real name Njabulo Nkomo's seed.
She didn't just stop there, she went as far as announcing the sex of the unborn child.

The two got married early this year — if the statistics can be worked out, there's an inside chance that at the time Olinda was already pregnant.

Olinda revealed the news in typical fashion when the razzmatazz couple was at South Africa's richest square mile, Sandton, house shopping early this week.

Through a video showing a baby bump Olinda kept referring to it as, "little Princess".

The United Kingdom-based couple is keen to purchase a house ranging between R6,9 million and R10 million. They are willing to stay either in Sandton or Bryanston.

On her Facebook account Olinda posted:

"We are just in Sandton looking at properties. What we have decided to do is to buy our new home in Sandton. Having spent a few days here together, we have fallen in love with the environment and I think we have found a home. Why would they even want to prioritise Sandton as their home?

"This is going to be our first home in South Africa so we want to do it right the first time as we have chosen it (Sandton) for business purposes, we have few business interests we want to do here in the next coming couple of months," responded Olinda to one of her fans identified as Tanaka Rusare.

Whatever Olinda is going through in her marriage with Tytan seems to be heading in the right direction this time around as she seems to be enjoying every moment of it.

This is Olinda's third marriage.

Firstly, she revealed that she was once involved in a 10-year marriage to a person she didn't identify on her social media posts, then later with Hip Hop artiste Stunner (Desmond Chideme) which ended nasty as she revealed the rapper was cheating on her.

This led to her current blossoming marriage with Tytan.

Source - bmetro
