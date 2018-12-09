Latest News Editor's Choice


Sandra Ndebele speaks to $80,000 'thieves' in new song

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2018
After being defrauded of US$8 330 and $80 000 bond notes by a Bulawayo woman identified as Lindiwe Moyo in a botched foreign currency deal last month, musician Sandra "Sandy" Ndebele has composed a song titled Bayeke, which speaks to naysayers and those who want to see her demise.

Bayeke loosely means "let them be". The single was produced by Oskid and released last Sunday. It will soon have a video that is being directed by Andy Cutta.

After her famous comeback, Sandy has released Ingoma featuring Mzoe 7, Lizwile with Professor and Tshibilika with Leeknotic.

Moyo claimed she had been robbed of the money, which she had stashed in a suitcase by two men and a woman who had offered her transport to Bulawayo from Beitbridge when they stopped to take a rest at Colleen Bawn.

"The song is about naysayers and people who think and do evil unto others. We have haters and people who wish to see us fall and fail in what we do, it might be in music, business, family or social life," Sandy told The Standard Style.

"So, it's an encouragement to everyone to leave those who do bad be, they can't compete with what God has planned for us."

However, Sandy said the song was not directed to the theft issue.

"The song was done way before the theft of the money, however, it relates to the incident by coincidence," she said.

The song becomes the latest single by Sandy off the forthcoming album which is set for release next year in March.

The song is also accompanied with a lyric video which was done by Kudzi Chikomo of Multi Media Box.

Source - the standard

