Budding artist drops a debut extended play (ep)

by Nigel Siziba
1 hr ago | Views
Eighteen year old Frank Chirisa who is popular by his stage name Frixx recently released an eight track extended play titled New moon.

In an interview he said things that are happening in the society especially on youths pushed him to pen this ep.

"Things that happen in the society drove me to do this ep, in this project I touch different topics like drugs, poverty, blessers and nepotism," he said.

The title of the ep is meant to bring renewed hope to the youths.

"The title of the ep New moon resembles a new things and giving hope to the society that is fast losing its morals, even if we are going through a rough patch the new moon shall come again," he explained.

He also said this is first ep and it was produced by Koko.

"This is my first ep and I think it is going open new avenues in my career as an upcoming artist and this project was produced by Koko under Excellence music," he said.

The ambitious artist has performed alongside Cal_Vin, MC Thorn, M.U.S.E and his biggest stages he has performed on are Winter Carnival and bigger than hip-hop.

The new project has already started to make waves in almost all the radio stations.

Source - Nigel Siziba

