Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Dan Tshanda dies

by Staf reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Music fans are in mourning on Saturday after news broke that musician and producer Dan Tshanda passed away in Johannesburg after suffering heart failure at age 54.

He was reportedly certified dead on arrival at Sandton Mediclinic after suffering a heart attack.

News sites from African countries, particularly Zimbabwe and Botswana, where he was very popular, have also been reporting the news, with fans from across the continent tweeting messages of their loss.


Many of his local fans criticised South Africans for not celebrating Tshanda as much as neighbouring African countries do.

One of Botswana's leading newspapers reported on Saturday evening that they confirmed the death with a family spokesperson. Moudy Modzielwana also told The Voice Online in Botswana that the musical icon suffered the heart attack at around 1pm in the afternoon.

"He was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival. The doctors confirmed that he passed on after a heart failure," he was quoted as saying.


The family will release details of any remembrance and funeral arrangements in an official statement later.

According to music site music.org.za, Tshanda was born in Chiawelo, Soweto, though this report claims he was born in Venda and moved to Soweto.

After dropping out of school and working as a newspaper vendor for an Afrikaans newspaper and then as a taxi driver, he made a demo cassette of his early music with his first band.

Under the name Splash, Ray Phiri of Stimela fame later agreed to feature them as their support act whenever they had shows."His music has crossed the borders into African countries such as Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Nigeria etc, and abroad, with activity in North America, Australia, England, France," says the site.


Source - The Citizen

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

42 mins ago | 344 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

46 mins ago | 434 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

56 mins ago | 535 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

3 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

4 hrs ago | 1501 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

4 hrs ago | 2197 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

4 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Police visit to CiZC a 'courtesy call'

4 hrs ago | 879 Views

8 in court for illegal forex dealing

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Kariba tourists decline spurs Senate debate

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Harare man up for $54,000 fraud

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa sets spies on striking doctors

4 hrs ago | 1730 Views

CZI is right: Dollarisation is bad for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Diaspora-based artist sings on Zimbabwe problems

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Solve doctors' grievances ASAP

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Fuel scam unearthed

4 hrs ago | 738 Views

Ban businesses without bank accounts, says Zanu-PF Youths

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mliswa reads riot act to civil servants

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Beer prices up +100%

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwean men more concerned about their in-laws

9 hrs ago | 4590 Views

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

9 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

10 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

10 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

10 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

10 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Chamisa's limited options

10 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

10 hrs ago | 337 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

10 hrs ago | 946 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

10 hrs ago | 775 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

10 hrs ago | 449 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

10 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

Schools demand groceries

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

11 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Who is a voter?

11 hrs ago | 248 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

12 hrs ago | 6104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days