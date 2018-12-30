Dan Tshanda dies

Entertainment / Music

by Staf reporter

BREAKING: Dan Tshanda dead

Family spokesperson has confirmed the passing of Dan Ndivhiseni Tshanda of Splash and Dalom music. "He suffered a heart failure earlier today and was rushed to Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead," said Moudy Mudzielwana pic.twitter.com/tMokfu2TDk — Mmegi (@MmegiOnline) January 5, 2019

RE: Passing of Dan Ndivhiseni Tshanda

Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of Music Maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier and Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead..

You can contact Moudy on 076 431 1016 for details — Mr Moudy Mudzielwana (@Moudy_Tshikovha) January 5, 2019

Music fans are in mourning on Saturday after news broke that musician and producer Dan Tshanda passed away in Johannesburg after suffering heart failure at age 54.He was reportedly certified dead on arrival at Sandton Mediclinic after suffering a heart attack.News sites from African countries, particularly Zimbabwe and Botswana, where he was very popular, have also been reporting the news, with fans from across the continent tweeting messages of their loss.Many of his local fans criticised South Africans for not celebrating Tshanda as much as neighbouring African countries do.One of Botswana's leading newspapers reported on Saturday evening that they confirmed the death with a family spokesperson. Moudy Modzielwana also told The Voice Online in Botswana that the musical icon suffered the heart attack at around 1pm in the afternoon."He was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival. The doctors confirmed that he passed on after a heart failure," he was quoted as saying.The family will release details of any remembrance and funeral arrangements in an official statement later.According to music site music.org.za, Tshanda was born in Chiawelo, Soweto, though this report claims he was born in Venda and moved to Soweto.After dropping out of school and working as a newspaper vendor for an Afrikaans newspaper and then as a taxi driver, he made a demo cassette of his early music with his first band.Under the name Splash, Ray Phiri of Stimela fame later agreed to feature them as their support act whenever they had shows."His music has crossed the borders into African countries such as Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Nigeria etc, and abroad, with activity in North America, Australia, England, France," says the site.