WATCH: Dan Tshanda was a Shona
3 hrs ago | Views
The late disco music legend Dan Tshanda was of Zimbabwean descent. In an interview circulating on social media, the late musician said he had a child called Rutendo and that his father was of Shona origin who came from Zimbabwe.
Watch the video below:
We have several of these big names in SA. They are ours as well. @mavhure @i_sibanda @mimmitwit pic.twitter.com/Tlqsh5WlHV— Raymond Majongwe (@RMajongwe) January 11, 2019
Source - Byo24News