WATCH: Dan Tshanda was a Shona

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The late disco music legend Dan Tshanda was of Zimbabwean descent. In an interview circulating on social media, the late musician said he had a child called Rutendo and that his father was of Shona origin who came from Zimbabwe.

Watch the video below:


Source - Byo24News

