Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

by Staff reporter

SONGSTRESS Sandra 'Sandy' Ndebele will in March launch a new album whose theme is in line with celebrating her successes as an artiste of note over the last 15 years.Ndebele is the reigning holder of the Song of the Year Award at the recently-held Skies Metro FM Music Awards after her song Lizwile, which she produced in collaboration with South African kwaito star Professor, was voted the best for the year 2018.The award adds to a list of others that she has bagged in her illustrious career, spanning over two decades.Ndebele, who cut her teeth in the arts sector at the then Mpopoma High School drama club which later morphed into Iyasa, told NewsDay Life & Style that the album would be launched on March 28."I shall be launching my new album titled Up the Ladder on March 28. It is a 10-track album that I have dedicated to my fans and to all other music lovers so that they can be able to understand the journey that I have travelled all these years," she said.The journey, Ndebele said, has been an uphill task, but she has persevered."In Up the Ladder, I am saying yes, there have been problems, but I have managed to go up the ladder despite the challenges and setbacks to get to this point where I feel I have made a lot of achievements," she said."It has been a 15-year journey and I have come across great people who have all contributed to the success of brand Sandra Ndebele."Ndebele, in the latest offering, worked with seasoned producer, Oskid, who has also joined hands with the likes of Mzoe, Skaiva, and J-Dot to deliver the final product."I am confident that I am working with a team of able hands in the likes of Oskid and others to come up with this new album. This is an album that will have many surprises because I have also solicited the collaboration of other high-profile artistes, who I shall reveal when the album is launched. It's surely going to be a big project," Ndebele said.Success, Ndebele highlighted, has been a result of the re-branding exercise that she did to her music.