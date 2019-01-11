Mahlalela ropes in Omkhula in new film

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

AFTER making waves last year with short films, South Africa-based Zimbabwean producer Mthulisi Moyo has returned with a rib-cracking film titled Mahlalela Wants His Faeces Back, where he features popular comedians Omkhula.The film will be launched this month in South Africa.This is one of Moyo's Mahlalela series coming after the Filabusi-born actor-cum producer recently released a short film titled Mahlalela to Know the Truth, which portrays a man's struggles to win a woman's heart.Mahlalela Wants His Faeces Back was produced by Thulani Nyathi, aka "Mpabanga", and written by Moyo."This is my first film this year and is the beginning of greater things we have lined up for this year," Moyo told The Standard Style."The film is about two men - Mahlalela [Mthulisi Moyo] and Zicathulo [Omkhula] - who were friends and later had a misunderstanding. Mahlalela, a man from the rural areas in Zimbabwe, met Zicathulo who had come home after 20 years of stay in South Africa. The quarrel between the two started at the beerhall and they ended up in bad books."Zicathulo got angry because of what Mahlalela had done. He thought of taking actions where he followed Mahlalela in the bush and took away his faeces and mobile phone. Zicathulo did not notice that someone was watching what he was doing," he said.Moyo said Mahlalela then noticed that his phone was missing and went to the spot where he had relieved himself."A young man then approached Mahlelela and told him what he had seen," he said."Mahlalela then managed to approach Zicathulo before he sent his faeces to a nyanga [traditional healer]."Moyo said working with Omkhula was such a milestone in his career and he was grateful for the opportunity."They were happy when I engaged them and they are best known for street comedy. I asked them if they wanted to be part of Mahlalela and they agreed," he said.Meanwhile, Omkhula, known for their rib-cracking jokes and pulling out the crowd at Egodini, said they felt honoured by taking part in the short film and they need to share the knowledge with new artistes in the industry."Mahlalela approached us and asked if we could feature in the short film. We then decided to feature in the short film,"said Omkhula."It's been good working with him. Mahlalela is still new in the industry and we are now legends in the game, so we have to lift them up."