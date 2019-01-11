Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Mahlalela ropes in Omkhula in new film

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
Mthulisi "Mahlalela" Moyo (centre) with Omkhula
AFTER making waves last year with short films, South Africa-based Zimbabwean producer Mthulisi Moyo has returned with a rib-cracking film titled Mahlalela Wants His Faeces Back, where he features popular comedians Omkhula.

The film will be launched this month in South Africa.

This is one of Moyo's Mahlalela series coming after the Filabusi-born actor-cum producer recently released a short film titled Mahlalela to Know the Truth, which portrays a man's struggles to win a woman's heart.

Mahlalela Wants His Faeces Back was produced by Thulani Nyathi, aka "Mpabanga", and written by Moyo.

"This is my first film this year and is the beginning of greater things we have lined up for this year," Moyo told The Standard Style.

"The film is about two men - Mahlalela [Mthulisi Moyo] and Zicathulo [Omkhula] - who were friends and later had a misunderstanding. Mahlalela, a man from the rural areas in Zimbabwe, met Zicathulo who had come home after 20 years of stay in South Africa. The quarrel between the two started at the beerhall and they ended up in bad books.

"Zicathulo got angry because of what Mahlalela had done. He thought of taking actions where he followed Mahlalela in the bush and took away his faeces and mobile phone. Zicathulo did not notice that someone was watching what he was doing," he said.

Moyo said Mahlalela then noticed that his phone was missing and went to the spot where he had relieved himself.

"A young man then approached Mahlelela and told him what he had seen," he said.

"Mahlalela then managed to approach Zicathulo before he sent his faeces to a nyanga [traditional healer]."

Moyo said working with Omkhula was such a milestone in his career and he was grateful for the opportunity.

"They were happy when I engaged them and they are best known for street comedy. I asked them if they wanted to be part of Mahlalela and they agreed," he said.

Meanwhile, Omkhula, known for their rib-cracking jokes and pulling out the crowd at Egodini, said they felt honoured by taking part in the short film and they need to share the knowledge with new artistes in the industry.

"Mahlalela approached us and asked if we could feature in the short film. We then decided to feature in the short film,"said Omkhula.

"It's been good working with him. Mahlalela is still new in the industry and we are now legends in the game, so we have to lift them up."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe wanted to be a soldier

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa spying on NGOs

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns local civic society organisations

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe police put on high alert

4 mins ago | 12 Views

Mujuru urged to join Chamisa

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe facing foreign currency shortages, not fuel, says Mnangagwa

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Majongwe regrets ousting of Mugabe by Mnangagwa

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft body in turmoil

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Use dollarised taxes to pay civil servants

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF youths welcome Mnangagwa's fuel price hike

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Dembare in another fresh start bid

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's MDC meets over economic crisis

12 mins ago | 16 Views

EFF calls Zimbabwe govt to declare a national Economic disaster to save the country

49 mins ago | 391 Views

ED the change that exist not!

57 mins ago | 157 Views

We are starving in the Garden of Eden - damning testimonial on leaders and us all

59 mins ago | 75 Views

Government targets reduction of tax burden by 2021

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa's sugarcandy mountain

7 hrs ago | 6477 Views

Enough Is Enough my fellow comrades

7 hrs ago | 8783 Views

It's time for government to resign - Zapu

9 hrs ago | 4108 Views

PHOTOS: Situation in Zvishavane, No movement allowed

11 hrs ago | 22787 Views

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

12 hrs ago | 8578 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

12 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

12 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

12 hrs ago | 3732 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

12 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

12 hrs ago | 3043 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

12 hrs ago | 1645 Views

When others are more equal than others

13 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Gandawa in hiding

13 hrs ago | 1950 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

13 hrs ago | 13472 Views

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

13 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

13 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

13 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

13 hrs ago | 7337 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

13 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

13 hrs ago | 85 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

14 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

14 hrs ago | 2576 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

14 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

14 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

14 hrs ago | 3747 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

14 hrs ago | 598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days