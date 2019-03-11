Andy Muridzo promises new album

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

AFRO Fusion singer Andy Muridzo affectionately known as baba Keketso by his legions of fans promised his Mvurwi fans a new album set to be unleashed soon.Muridzo who gave a massive performance at Mzansi night club in Mvurwi on Saturday sampled a few tracks from the coming album entitled Shiri yamambo.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com on the side-lines of the show Muridzo said he is polishing up the new album and is not yet talking about it to the media."We are busy polishing up the new album as of now we can only say fans should expect a new album called Shiri yamambo, we will soon furnish the media about it when everything is in place remember piracy is cancer in the industry," Muridzo said.On stage Muridzo did not disappoint he performed for six hours and fans were left satisfied after paying their $6 admission fee."The show was great it was worth $6 the artist gave his best shot we were overjoyed it is good that he started early at 10pm and finished at 4 unlike some of these artists who start at midnight and perform for less than four hours ," said Prince Chipenda.Muridzo ended his weekend shows in Nyabira, Mashonaland West where he also promised fans of the looming album.