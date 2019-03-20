Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutambi to feature Macheso

by Simbarashe Sithole
Sungura artist Simon Mutambi the Cobra king is set to feature Sungura ace Alick Macheso in his forth coming album entitled "hazvipere mushe" next month.

Performing at Club 1160 in Bindura on Friday Mutambi told his fans that his dream of featuring Macheso was coming through towards independence next month.

"It has always been my dream to feature the sungura guru Macheso and I am delighted to inform you that towards independence we are releasing an album together called Hazvipere mushe, we are working on it and Macheso is playing a father figure by catering for everything," Mutambi revealed.

On the show Mutambi drew fans from places around Bindura that is Mazowe, Glendale, Mt Darwin and Shamva.

Music promoter Nyasha Muwomba aka Bhanyaz expressed optimism on Mutambi's career .

"The young man is full of energy I am sure you can tell with the performance he showcased here in Bindura and drawing such a big crowd proves that he is a guru in the making, I can assure the nation that his looming 7 track album which he is featuring Macheso will make waves both locally and regionally," Bhanyaz said.

Speaking to Newsday lifestyle the Beatrice based musician said he has been inspired by Macheso and has been widely viewed as a copycat.

"I was inspired by Macheso into this industry that is why people view me as his copycat but I always try to bring something new to spice up the genre, the generosity of Macheso keeps me going since he is not jealousy and above all supports us both financially and morally."

The 33-year-old (imbotamba namai Ngaa) hit maker has 7 albums to his name which are Ko Zvinotyisei, Zvinesimba, Ane nyaya yake, Ko uri papi Zvesendezvako and  Zviri pasi pedenga.

