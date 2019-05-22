Gospel music taken to another level

Entertainment / Music

by Leonard Koni

Contacts

Gospel music artist Pastor David Kapofu is currently working on an album in the studio called Worship Album set to be released in August 2019.Born on the 2nd of April 1980 and the 6th in a Christian family of Rev S V. Kapofu in Zvimba District, Pastor David Kapofu attended education in the same District and attained a Degree in Theological studies. Pastor David Kapofu's voice is not new to greater christian family also including ZTV, Internet, Zimbabwe radio stations, YouTube and AFM church congregation as well as many social media platform.His unmistakable voice at the A.F.M Church National and international gatherings has uplifted thousands if not millions when it was time to praise and worship."Worshipping is what I was born to do and when ever I worship I do it as if it is my last day on earth." he said.Pastor David Kapofu narrated his story and this is what he said."I am a married man blessed with four children with only one wife Mrs Violet Kapofu. I am also a full time Pastor at A.F.M Grace Fountain in Chitungwiza having spent years at Chihota A.F.M Spirit and Life Assembly in Chitungwiza East Province under now President of A.F.M in Zimbabwe Rev A.D Madawo, I started singing way back when I was still at school where I participated in school drama clubs but I could feel that music was in me during all these years and that I was very much into worship and hymnal songs"."For many years I have been working with a lot of groups learning and praparing myself as a lead or backing vocalist while I was planning to come up with a project under my name."My christian life has been well uplifted during my time with the late Evangelist P.D Chiweshe at A.F.M Mount Carmel Assembly.I was part of A.F.M national praise and worship team at his assembly and I also joined Mt Carmel Choral group which was Rev A.D Madawo during his time as Overseer and Rev P.D Chiweshe's best singing group he moved with during crusades and invitations and I was one of the lead vocalist in that group under the leadership of Mr Tinashe Muchemwa who is currently my music manager and also my video producer.My name and face surfaced on a track Mamurambirei Jesu on album True Worship by Mt Carmel Choral group which hit the airwaves both radio and TV stations.I am currently working on my worship album with Exceptional records whose producer Tinashe Mutandwa and I can boldly promise that it is an album full of grace. God has given us the grace to work on a worship album and we are praying for each and every individual to get their prayers answered upon listing and worshipping with us.By the grace of God in future I hope to build up a worship choir and invite fellow musicians to partner with me because I believe gospel music is not a game that we do competition but it is a ministry that needs prayer, dedication and teamwork."One of the tracks that is promising is titled Tsime Rehupenyu it will also be on the album and that particular track is currently being distributed through all social media channels and its preparing way for the whole album."We hope to get maximum support from you" , Said Pastor David Kapofu.Facebook - Leonard KoniTwitter - @LeokoniWhatsApp - +27616868508Email - konileonard606@gmail.com