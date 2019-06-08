Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

WATCH: Penny Penny song insults Malema

by Mandla Ndlovu
30 secs ago | Views
Xitsonga musician Penny Penny has released a song called Silima which is directed at Julius Malema. On the song Penny tells Julius Malema that he is ugly and must not confuse him for his father.

The song which is sang on an Amapiano beat has gained about 173 000 views on the internet.

The beef between Malema and Penny began during the election period when Malema told his supporters that Penny was not educated.

Listen to the song below:




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's advisor resigns?

3 hrs ago | 5751 Views

Shipping goods to Zimbabwe from the UK | Sponsored Post

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Israel Dube: first things first!

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chamisa told to form Parallel Government

3 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Thabo Mbeki knew Mugabe’s preferred successor

5 hrs ago | 7511 Views

Zimbabwe's endless currency circus and cycle

5 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Chamisa's MDC gets $3.5 million from Mnangagwa's govt

6 hrs ago | 6490 Views

'I helped Kagame turn Rwanda's economy around,' says Chete Chete - Throw back Friday

7 hrs ago | 3216 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF people are primitive

7 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Production makes the economy, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1058 Views

2nd Annual Albinism Health Fair

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa prepares for ruthless demos crackdown

9 hrs ago | 7150 Views

Civil society activists on Zimbabwe military watch list

9 hrs ago | 1732 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to shoot up to 280% by year-end'

9 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Mnangagwa's govt re-ignites currency debate

9 hrs ago | 1618 Views

August 1 killings: Only 35 to be compensated by Mnangagwa's govt

9 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Paynet switches off Zimbabwe banks

9 hrs ago | 4644 Views

Zimbabwe in austerity-induced recession

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic control system outdated, risky

9 hrs ago | 475 Views

New currency unlikely to perform miracles for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Re-igniting debate on a sovereign currency

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

A damning indictment on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mnangagwa's youths spoil for a fight

9 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Murder suspect challenges composition of High Court bench

9 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zapu plunged into mourning again

9 hrs ago | 1749 Views

ILO panel summons Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 941 Views

Madinda Ndlovu skirts exit buzz

9 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mliswa slapped with $10m defamation lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 889 Views

'Mnangagwa violates Constitution on Lupane East by-election'

9 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Boxing star Manyuchi hospitalised

9 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Tendai Biti: Infant trapped in adult body?

9 hrs ago | 3226 Views

Zanu-PF con-artist granted bail

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Cop arrested after high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Anti-corruption special unit dumps Potraz boss's case

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zupco cops petition govt

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zapu urges supporters to attend Gukurahundi hearings

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe pension payouts delayed as foreign company cuts off Zimbabwe banks

9 hrs ago | 734 Views

Cop runs for dear life as mob bays for his blood

9 hrs ago | 950 Views

Mpilo Hospital doctor's house gutted by fire

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa engages Capitalk FM listeners live from 7PM today

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Government lays out Gukurahundi exhumations & reburials procedure

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's thugs attack Khupe again

9 hrs ago | 1775 Views

NRZ eyes regional markets for turnaround

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

The oxymoron of democracy in Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe-assisted funeral for US activist

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Parirenyatwa hospital reverses new charges

9 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthuli Ncube targets price stabilisation

9 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa invites major Chinese company

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

South African investor robbed in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 9489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days