WATCH: Penny Penny song insults Malema

Entertainment / Music

by Mandla Ndlovu

Xitsonga musician Penny Penny has released a song called Silima which is directed at Julius Malema. On the song Penny tells Julius Malema that he is ugly and must not confuse him for his father.The song which is sang on an Amapiano beat has gained about 173 000 views on the internet.The beef between Malema and Penny began during the election period when Malema told his supporters that Penny was not educated.Listen to the song below: