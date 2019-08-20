Rebecca Malope retires

Entertainment / Music

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African Gospel music guru Dr Batsogile Lovederia Malope also known as Rebecca Malope has retired from the stage after 32 years of releasing praise and worship songs to her audience, South African media have said.Malope told South Africa's Sunday Sun that she was ready to hand over the baton to young up-and-coming artists and even mentor them to succeed in the cutthroat music industry."It wasn't easy, but I am grateful I went through it all because the challenges made me strong. I've learnt that if everything is smooth sailing, thing tend to not work out," she was quoted as saying.Malope is a darling of Gospel music lovers in Zimbabwe and she was a star attraction during the Gospel Extravangaza held in Gwanda in the past years."Overall, I can't complain about anything in my journey because we do things differently. But I've learnt to use my money wisely and that is key not to end up broke. As a musician you must invest most of the money you earn," speaking to Sunday Sun, she says.The Africa Queen of Gospel was born in 1968 in Lekazi near Nelspruit in Mpumalanga province South frica.