Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African Artist Lindokuhle Magedezi, known professionally as Mlindo the Vocalist says he is afraid of travelling to Zimbabwe for a gig due to fears of xenophobic counter attacks if he lands in the country.Mlindo was speaking after South Africa was swept by a wind of xenophobic attacks mainly in Johannesburg and Pretoria.Said Mlindo, "I'm supposed to travel to Zimbabwe this weekend, but I fear for My life since I'm South African. My country is doing so much harm to our brothers and sisters I have no choice but to wonder what lies in another African country as an AFRICAN!!!???"Journalist and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's external Media Relations Manager Maynard Manyowa assured Mlindo that Zimbabweans were not violent people."As a Zimbabwean married to a South African, i can tell you, you are very safe. Nothing will happen to you here. My wife is a familiar face of here and her nationality is known. Not once was she attacked today and she spent considerable time in town alone today." Manyowa said.Another journalist Pete Matika pleaded with Mlindo to cancel his trip to avoid being booed on stage."Unlike many of your barbaric kinsmen, we are quite gentle. U will not be harmed buy am sure for the sake of your dignity cancel the trip. U may suffer the humility of being booed off stage."Xenophobic attacks in the neighbouring country have been characterized by acts of criminality that have seen cars being burnt and shops looted.