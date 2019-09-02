Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

by Mandla Ndlovu
Bulawayo's Premier Radio station Skyz Metro FM has revealed that Dr Malinga whose real name is Goodwill Malinga is no longer headlining Umcimbi Wabantu annual gig which is scheduled for the 7th of September due to xenophobic attacks happening In South Africa and other African countries.

In a statement on Thursday Station Manager Godwin Phiri said, "Skyz Metro FM regrets to inform our valued listeners and partners that due to the unfortunate xenophobic events in South Africa  Doctor Malinga has requested not to appear at the Umcimbi Wabantu Concert scheduled for 7 September."

Phiri said Malinga is heartbroken and condemns with the strongest terms the violence of Africans by fellow Africans.


