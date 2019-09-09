Harare Wellness Festival a huge success

Entertainment / Music

by Mandla Ndlovu

The recently held Harare Wellness Festival organised by Consolidated Africa Services with the aim of highlighting the negative effects of drug and alcohol misuse and developing positive mental wellbeing for the country and communities with a vibrant and healthy workforce to build a sustainable economy in line with the sustainable development goals was a resounding success.The Wellness festival attracted government, corporate as well as international attention as it was a first of its kind.Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Hon. Paul Mavhima surprised participants when he joined in the 5km fun run. It was a surprising sight as people are used to ministers who only wear suits and give speeches without participating in the fun and sweaty stuff.The wellness festival targeted youths between 13-35 years and had a rich diversity of artists including Jah Prayzah, Tariro ne Gitare among others. The Festival attracted controversy when the Bulawayo and Matebeleland community complained over the exclusion from the event. The complaint was first raised on Minister Paul Mavhima's Facebook Post as he shared an advert of the event. The complaints prompted the organisers to look into the matters raised. In response to the complaints, the organisers advised that the festival will be replicated in the country's 10 provinces under the same theme, strive to survive- shinga urarame- qinisela uphile. Bulawayo and Matebeleland must get ready for a Wellness Festival as it is coming soon and it will be the first of its kind in the city of Kings and Queens.Dr Obadiah Moyo the minister of health also graced the wellness festival. The World Health Organisation which was represented by Dr Edmore Manungo added weight to the anti-drug and alcohol abuse message and highlighted facts and figures on the global problem of drug and alcohol abuse as well as its impact on young people.Artists who performed at the wellness festival emphasised that good mental health leads to economic prosperity. Drugs and alcohol abuse are an impediment to progress.Participants at the wellness festival applauded Consolidated Africa Services for such a bold and fresh idea which gave young people new insights into health and Wellness.The organisers have gone a step further to ensure that the wellness reaches all parts of the country, they opened up an ecocash merchant fund to meet the costs of taking the message to other provinces. This will ensure free entry for all participants and performance fees for all artists.Residents of Bulawayo and Matabeleland expressed that they are also eagerly waiting the Bulawayo version of the wellness festival.