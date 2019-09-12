Victoria Falls cancels Babes Wodumo gig over xenophobia

Entertainment / Music

by Mandla Ndlovu

Victoria Falls' premier gig Mapopoma Festival has cancelled the perfomance of Bongekile Simelane also known as Bsabes Wodumo due to the xenophobic tweets that were posted on her page.She has since claimed thatshe was hacked.Read the full statement below:This serves to advise our valued stakeholders, sponsors and to all those that had brought our early bird tickets that Babes Wodumo will no longer be performing at the second edition of Mapopoma Festival slated for Victoria Falls Club from 29-31 December 2019.This decision was reached after extensive consultation between Babes Wodumo ‘s management and the Mapopoma Festival Board of Directors after the controversial xenophobic tweets from her official Twitter account wherein Babes Wodumo alleges that she was hacked.The reaction that followed henceforth points to the fact that Babes Wodumo's safety and security at the festival is seriously compromised and as such, it was mutually resolved that her performance at the Festival be cancelled due to these growing security concerns.Mapopoma Festival would like to apologize to all its stakeholders for the inconvenience that arises from this cancellation of Babes Wodumo's performance.The Festival is going ahead according to plan and Mapopoma Festival will in the next coming weeks, avail more exciting headline acts that are expected to give revelers a memorable 2019 Mapopoma Festival where we expect to celebrate our culture and embrace the spirit of love and Ubuntu that binds us all as African brothers and sisters.