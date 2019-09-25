Nasty C stays winning as he released his new song 'God Flow'

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

In the past few weeks Nasty C has been giving his fans teasers of his new song called "God Flow". The emcee finally shared the song Friday morning. "God Flow" comes with a verse from up—and-coming Durban rapper crownedYung.On "God Flow," Nasty C and his guest trade bars over a bass-heavy instrumental decorated with glittery pads. Nasty C shows off with syllable rhymes and mid-rhymes, reminding you he's one of the best out. On the first verse, he raps:"B___es and money, huh, keep 'em separate/ N___as act funny, huh, when they desperate / me under pressure? Nah, I'm under dresses/ First time I seen a million flat it felt electric/ I just knew, I'm the one that made the music but I'm made for it too"crownedYung's verse doesn't disappoint either."God Flow" is one of those songs in which rappers focus on rapping and worry less about other things, and it works. Nasty C drops the song in the middle of the third iteration of his popular Ivyson Tour. It's not clear if the song will be part of the rapper's upcoming album Zulu Man with Some Power.Nasty C released his first mixtape One Kid a Thousand Coffins in 2013 followed by his sophomore project titled L.A.M.E EP a year later. On his late mother's birthday and the day before his 18th birthday, he dropped another mixtape Price City (2015). Nasty C released his major single "Juice Back" which later spawned a remix featuring Davido and Cassper Nyovest.He was also featured on Anatii and Cassper Nyovest's collaborative single "Jump" in 2016.He is currently signed to Mabala Noise Entertainment. Nasty C's debut album Bad Hair and Bad Hair Extensions EP have garnered him fans across the continent and made him one of the most sought after acts to book. His recent 3-city Ster-Kinekor Veliswa premier of three music videos for hit singles: "Don't Do It", "Phases & Good Girls" and "Snapchat Hoes", have highlighted why Nasty C is in his own lane.At the 2017 Metro FM Music Awards, Nasty C scooped four awards for Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Male Album and Best Hip Hop Album. He has also won the Best Freshman Award at the South African Hip Hop Awards. Performing at world class stages such as the Nickelodeon Fest, he keeps raising the bar with his music and his talent speaks volumes.Link to 'God Flow'