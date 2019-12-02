Gasa takes Tamba irikurira out of Harare

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Sungura prodigy Romeo Gasa who last week launched his latest album titled Tamba iri ikurira at East point (formerly Jazz 105) is now taking his new album out of Harare to Mash West this weekend.The powered Gasa told this reporter that he is aiming at ground round the country in marketing the album."The album was officially launched in Harare and we as Extra Valembe band we are now mandated to distribute the album to our fans across the country, the best way we can do that is by conducting shows because it enables us to interact with our fans," Gasa said."On Saturday we are taking the album to Kariba, Nyamhunga stadium where we are expecting a huge turnout hence a stadium will do justice to our suspected numbers."Gasa's parents supported him on his album by attending together with other artistes like Peter Moyo, Kireni Zulu, Tatenda Pinjisi, Donald Gonyora among others who came to witness the event.