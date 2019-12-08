Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

UK-based Nyakudya sings for Zimbabwe

by Peter Dube
3 hrs ago | Views
Award-winning musician Carol Nyakudya, who grew up in Bulawayo, is rallying the Keep On chant with her new single released recently.

She bounced back onto the music scene after a three-year hiatus with the mellow dance track, produced by Macdonald Chidavaenzi, popularly known as MacDee.

Nyakudya described Keep On as "a song of hope and resilience" during the launch in Birmingham recently.

"I was just going through mixed emotions given everything that is going on back home and I got to a point where I broke down," she said.

"While visiting Zimbabwe a few months ago, I arranged a studio session with MacDee and this EP is the product of that meeting."

The award-winning songstress said Zimbabwe had been lingering in her heart as someone who is concerned about humanitarian issues and the ordinary Zimbabwean.

"We're a great people, a great nation that must have great expectation. This song and my offering of music is one to encourage everyone that despite our challenges, we can and we will emerge victorious," she said.

Her single launch was featured in an exclusive appearance on online TV portal, ZimboLive, last week alongside her new website. The song is available for free download on her website.

Nyakudya recently went through a rebranding process of her image as a musician, businesswoman, media presenter and philanthropist.

She said the rebranding process extends to Lorac Foundation, an institution she set up for the sole purpose of using her influence and resources to facilitate a better life for women and orphans in various ways.

"On the philanthropic front, I'm working on a few projects and the idea is to make life better for the women overburdened by the economy and the girl child moving to her next stage of education. I'm in touch with various partners and we will be announcing our interventions soon," she added.

Nyakudya is also involved in youth mentorship which she does through music and this has seen her involved in various music initiatives including gospel ensemble, ZimPraise.

She burst onto the music scene in 2005 with the album This Is Now, before releasing All For You in 2008 and Dwelling Place in 2015.

Her ingenuity has not gone unnoticed, scooping awards that included Zima Best Female Gospel Artist of the Year in 2015 and several other nominations.

Source - Peter Dube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC MP steals burial society money

7 mins ago | 2 Views

General Chiwenga to retain position at Conference

13 mins ago | 18 Views

BREAKING: Miss Tourism models involved in accident

27 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's family members capture government?

2 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Illegal gold miners wreak havoc in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa puts land barons on notice

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

PSC rejects Mphoko forex benefits demands

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Welshman Ncube dragged to court over Mphoko money 'theft'

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

10 hospitalised in SA after Zim bound bus catches fire

2 hrs ago | 854 Views

MDC official 'embezzles' burial society funds

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

'So honoured to be in Berlin' twittered Chamisa - morphed in ED acolyte, sanction both

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Land dispute gets nasty as man burns villager's home

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Texas Meat Markets officially opens

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Transparency & Accountability is a key component in Governance & Leadership

18 hrs ago | 847 Views

Higherlife Foundation launches 'Support Our Hospitals' campaign

18 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Obert Mpofu speaks on Muchinguri replacing General Chiwenga

18 hrs ago | 13204 Views

'My hands are clean' says Kasukuwere

20 hrs ago | 8915 Views

Zimbabwe shows Britain the middle finger

21 hrs ago | 8110 Views

WATCH: Harare bound bus burns to ashes in Johannesburg

22 hrs ago | 7414 Views

Kasukuwere; a threat to ZANU PF and Zimbabwe?

23 hrs ago | 6054 Views

Millers threaten to increase mealie meal price on Thursday

23 hrs ago | 4766 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days