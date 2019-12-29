Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Andy Muridzo to 'shutdown' Gwanda

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Andy Muridzo and the Jeetaz band will be heading to Gwanda today for an end of year show dubbed Gwanda Shutdown gig that will be held at Phoenix Pub and Grill popularly known as Eyadini.

The gig will see Gwanda's GDA Fire and Zhezhingtons also performing as the mining town closes on 2019 entertainment nightlife.
 
 The GDA Fire were among the groups that perfomed at the Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown concert held at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

At the Gwanda show the musicians will be supported by Bulawayo's finest disc jockey DJ Sweeto, T Money and Gwanda's high rising Nick Soul.

Organiser of the show Bekithemba Masuku said they want to honour party lovers in the mining town with a memorable gig.

"We want party lovers to enter the new year in style through a great show that will see artistes from around the country come together for one good cause. We chose a diverse line-up because people like different things," said Masuku. He said gates will be open as early as 6pm.

"Lucky attendees will get braai packs while others will enjoy free entry," said Masuku.


Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cassava reports first set of half year results post demerger from Econet

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa snubs Mash-Central again

3 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Opposition parties should improve oversight role during 2020

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Online nurses recruitment a sham - Team 2020

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa Gvt cursed - Biti

3 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zapu worry over poor turn out for voter registration in Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Prophet's 'poisonous concoction' kills mother and daughter

5 hrs ago | 997 Views

Two Zimbabweans steal R3 million fuel in SA

5 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Shake-up looms at Zesa

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Marry Chiwenga remanded in custody

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Police bosses and Zanu-PF politicians protecting maShurugwi

5 hrs ago | 1252 Views

POLAD to engage European Union, United Nations

6 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Machete-wielding robbers target forex dealer in Harare

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Fuel supplies normalising

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zanu-PF 28th conference, the last nail in MDC A’s coffin

13 hrs ago | 7178 Views

Bulawayo Mayor urges people to register to vote

20 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Journalist gets death threats from Zanu-PF Councillor

23 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Chamisa hits out at Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 6115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days