Vusa Mkhaya readies new album

AUSTRIA-based award-winning Maskandi musician-cum producer Vusa Mkhaya has revealed that he will be releasing an international album this year.The Bulawayo-born musician hinted that this would be a busy year in his career."We have a new video Abalalanga coming up and a new album to be released worldwide in June or July."I can't say much about the album now because of the contractual agreement but from March onwards I will be able to talk about it," Mkhaya told the Daily News from his base in Vienna.He added: "The year 2020 will be a busy one as I will promote the new album and at the same time continue with my touring schedule."With over 20 years in the music industry, having toured the world extensively with the Acappella group Insingizi and having won numerous international music awards, Mkhaya feels this year will propel his career to greater heights.Mkhaya is known for his music expertly infused with traditional Ndebele sounds, folk storytelling, Afro-jazz and contemporary soft rock influences which tackles the socio, political and economic situations that Zimbabweans, including those in the diaspora, have gone through in the last decade.His rich African sound coupled with powerful vocals, traditional drums, and acoustic guitars has made him a darling of many.Some of his powerful videos include Manyanyatha and Diaspora. He is also known for such popular tracks as Lalela, Siyeza, Uthando, Bayakhala, Naisiyai, Abalalanga and Zhiya, among others.Mkhaya moved to Austria in 1997, then under Insingizi when they as a group decided to further their music knowledge and enrol at a music conservatory in Graz, Austria. Since then despite going solo he has remained a force to reckon with.