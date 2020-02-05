Winky D's victim to release a song with Roki

Entertainment / Music

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Controversial artist Decide Marange (Doubles wekwaMarange) is releasing an album with Rockford Josphats (Roki) this February, despite the suspicion of 'lyrics robbery' by Wallace Kamuruko (Winky D) in his latest album ljipita.Doubles testified that nothing could make him backslide in his career."I am moving forward ever with my career, the coincidence of my song "Ndoenda Ndoenda with Gafa's song Ijipita was indeed a blow, however, I choose to move forward."I am going to release a single this February titled "Kana Zvaita" it wi be featuring Roki, it was recorded at Cymplex studios," Doubles said.He added that this single is going to be the genesis of the albums to come in 2020.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Doubles remarked that, "Roki is my favourite artist in the world and we clicked perfectly."He explained that the song to be released is a song about life which reflects that when you succeed people will want more to do about you which he said is going to happen in 2020.