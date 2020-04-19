Entertainment / Music
WATCH: Thieves break into Zodwa Wabantu's house
Unknown robbers broke into the home of Zodwa Rebecca Libram, a South African media personality socialite and dancer, and stole clothes, a laptop, her grass machines, and stocks of perfume bottles she was keeping at home.
Zodwa posted videos on social media lamenting about how she had lost valuables.
She claims she had gone to work although the neighbouring country is under strict lockdown conditions.
@Zodwa_Wabantu gets emotional after robbery incident at her home #ThursdayThoughts #lockDownSouthAfrica #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/InRxvCOupq— Rallinca News (@RallincaNews) April 23, 2020
Source - Byo24News