Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

WATCH: Thieves break into Zodwa Wabantu's house

by Mandla Ndlovu
33 secs ago | Views
Unknown robbers broke into the home of Zodwa Rebecca Libram, a South African media personality socialite and dancer, and stole clothes, a laptop, her grass machines, and stocks of perfume bottles she was keeping at home.

Zodwa posted videos on social media lamenting about how she had lost valuables.


She claims she had gone to work although the neighbouring country is under strict lockdown conditions.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Joshua Nkomo married his step-mother’s sister

13 mins ago | 101 Views

PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Ramaphosa an 'ape trying to act like a first world president says SA woman

3 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa sees man charged for insulting president

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Masiyiwa declares war on COVID-19...deploys 100 000 test kits to ramp up testing in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 868 Views

Madzibaba busted

4 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

4 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Zimbabweans working in South African restaurants to lose jobs after lockdown

4 hrs ago | 3571 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

5 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

5 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

6 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

6 hrs ago | 772 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo still has 10 COVID-19 confirmed cases

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Africa's response to COVID-19 gets thumbs up

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Zimbabwe virus lockdown ravages ZSE as trading volumes crash

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

8 hrs ago | 2138 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

9 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Court orders ZBC, govt to ensure PLW access vital info on Covid 19 in friendly format

9 hrs ago | 313 Views

Price controls do not work says Ruhanya

9 hrs ago | 316 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 1998 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

10 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

11 hrs ago | 823 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

11 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

12 hrs ago | 6296 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

12 hrs ago | 4424 Views

New local TV series on the cards

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

12 hrs ago | 877 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

12 hrs ago | 312 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

12 hrs ago | 402 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

12 hrs ago | 389 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

12 hrs ago | 77 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

12 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

12 hrs ago | 731 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

12 hrs ago | 591 Views

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

12 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days