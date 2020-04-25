Zim artiste shines in Australia

Entertainment / Music

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Upcoming Zimbabwean artiste Cozzy Kozile has raised his nationality flag high in Australia through his music."The Australian community is supporting my music since the country is a multi cultural country hence when one brings their cultural values they respect it."Kozile appreciate the support and courage that Australian community has given him."I never knew that l could do music in my life," he said"I was once a soccer player with my brother Peter Moyo but God chose a path for us now here we are," he added.Kozile started his music industry in Australia where he was studying Health Sciences.Kozile's first album is titled Uchandifunga which he released 2019 amongst the songs on this album he featured Carlos Green.Kozile told Bulawayo 24 .com that this year he is releasing his second album titled Zimbabwe Kumba and us going to feature Mai Patai.Kozile is married and a father of one baby girl.