WATCH: Zimbabwe top artists release Coronavirus song

by Mandla Ndlovu
Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava  Fintech International (CFI) through the Sasai Team Talk has produced a prayer song for Zimbabwe titled The BlessingZW.


The song saw top Zimbabwean musicians uniting in pursuit of sending a message of comfort as the nation grapples with the effects of the deadly Coronavirus.

Posting the video on Youtube Ssai Global said, "Although physically we have been forced apart due to social distancing, we hope this performance serves as a message of peace and blessing upon your lives as we power through these challenging times - together. Be blessed and inspired. Share The Blessing Zimbabwe with your family and friends, or record in your own language and share with us on social media with the hashtag: #TheBlessingZW Together, we will overcome!"

The song was written by Elevation Worship, Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe.

Performer sare: Albert Nyathi Ann Selberg Chelsea Mguni Dr Tatenda MacDee Mellisa Makwasha Pastor G Selmor Mtukudzi Storm Sulumani Chimbetu Tariro NeGitare Tembalami Trevor Dongo Willis Wataffi Guitar by Tendai Manatsa. Edited and directed by Dicomm McCann. Brought to you by Sasai TeamTalk

Watch the video below:



Meanwhile, the company says inspired by the need to enhance business operations in the wake of Covid-19, the service, branded ‘Sasai TeamTalk', has been unveiled as a promotional offer of free Sasai conference calling, between 8am and 5pm every Sunday until the end of the month.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days