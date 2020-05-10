Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

VaMayaya is back

by Elvis Chibvuri
1 min ago | Views
Masvingo-based comedian Denice Rusoso, popularly known as VaMayaya is back on the scene as the talkative and funny corrupt police officer. Rusoso was introduced on the screens in 2014 by Sabhuku Vharazipi with whom he parted ways with to launch his own drama, Mayaya, the seed of Corruption which was followed by Mayaya 2: Nhaka Iripi.

He also hit the headlines for the wrong reasons when he was arrested for assaulting his lover and maliciously damaging her property. In August 2015, he was arrested in connection with attempted house-breaking after being found loitering at Chrispen Run'anga's house in Rhodene in the dead of the night. He also served jail time at Mutimurefu Prison after being convicted for domestic violence in 2017.

He has resurfaced this year with a series of skits to spearhead the COVID 19 awareness campaign. He is working with Ringo Chikwama of RC Films and Entertainment. In one of the skits he is also seen with Ngoni Chinovava, who starred as Mukudzei on Mayaya 2: Nhaka Iripi.

RC Films have also confirmed that they have another Mayaya production that is in the pipeline and the skits are a way to keep Mayaya fans entertained.




Source - Elvis Chibvuri

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

2 hrs ago | 3574 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

2 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

2 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

2 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 731 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Nurses shelve strike

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Teacher kills wife

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

3 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

12 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

13 hrs ago | 5652 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

13 hrs ago | 3405 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

13 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1389 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

14 hrs ago | 3127 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

14 hrs ago | 3588 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

15 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1344 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

15 hrs ago | 2215 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

16 hrs ago | 4741 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

16 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

16 hrs ago | 6768 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

17 hrs ago | 8264 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

17 hrs ago | 3832 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

18 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

18 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

18 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

18 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

18 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

18 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

18 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

19 hrs ago | 1308 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

19 hrs ago | 1370 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

19 hrs ago | 1486 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

21 hrs ago | 5408 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days