by Elvis Chibvuri

Masvingo-based comedian Denice Rusoso, popularly known as VaMayaya is back on the scene as the talkative and funny corrupt police officer. Rusoso was introduced on the screens in 2014 by Sabhuku Vharazipi with whom he parted ways with to launch his own drama, Mayaya, the seed of Corruption which was followed by Mayaya 2: Nhaka Iripi.He also hit the headlines for the wrong reasons when he was arrested for assaulting his lover and maliciously damaging her property. In August 2015, he was arrested in connection with attempted house-breaking after being found loitering at Chrispen Run'anga's house in Rhodene in the dead of the night. He also served jail time at Mutimurefu Prison after being convicted for domestic violence in 2017.He has resurfaced this year with a series of skits to spearhead the COVID 19 awareness campaign. He is working with Ringo Chikwama of RC Films and Entertainment. In one of the skits he is also seen with Ngoni Chinovava, who starred as Mukudzei on Mayaya 2: Nhaka Iripi.RC Films have also confirmed that they have another Mayaya production that is in the pipeline and the skits are a way to keep Mayaya fans entertained.