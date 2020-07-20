Latest News Editor's Choice


AUDIO: Bulawayo son Boy Nino features South Africa's Emtee in new track

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo hip-hop  artist Boy Nino (real name Nigel Bhebhe) has released a single called No Problems which features South Africa's multi-award-winning hip-hop star Emtee.

The song which has surpassed the 2 000 views mark on Youtube after two days has been warmly received by hip hop lovers from the two countries.

In June the 23 year old Kumalo based Nino told Chronincle that, "We worked nicely via email and managed to come up with the hot track through online communication. The track is part of my EP that will have three songs."

Listen to the song below:





Source - Byo24News

