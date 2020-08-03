Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

WATCH: Internet sensation Nkayi Maskandi Clopas Sikhosana's hit song

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
EVERY dog has its day. These words have proved to be true for a Nkayi Maskandi musician, Clopas Sikhosana, who after 14 years of strumming his guitar in the Gwamba Village rural area, recently became an Internet sensation after his video clip of a Covid-19 song went viral.

The song with which he addresses the effects of the pandemic depicted the hunger that people in the rural areas are facing during the lockdown.

The song became an instant hit as its lyrics ring true in people's hearts as they were witty and humorous.

After watching the clip, most started asking where the artiste was from and if he had more music. The likes of musician Madlela Skhobokhobo decided to embark on a journey to Nkayi to look for the talented musician to help him record some of his music in Bulawayo as a way of promoting him.



Source - newsday

