Chopper reunites Chimbetu siblings

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
One of the surviving founders of the Orchestra Dendera Kings, Allan Chimbetu, will next Saturday lead a coterie of the Chimbetu siblings in commemorating the death of Simon "Chopper" Chimbetu.

Chopper died 15 years ago and his music-crazy family has been celebrating his life through song and dance.

Despite disputes over the Dendera throne, the Chimbetu siblings have always come together when celebrating their music icon.

Allan is the only surviving "father" in the family following the death of his brothers Simon, Naison and Briam.

"I am humbled by my fellow siblings Saiwe, Dougie and Tryson who have constantly paid their dues in participating in almost every Chopper tribute show," said Sulumani Chimbetu, the son of the late Chopper.

"I am not forgetting Mudhara Allan and his unwavering support as a father figure.

"The aim is to do the concert differently this year. Given the circumstances, it won't be as usual. This year marks 15 years since Chopper passed on. As part of the celebrations of his great work, we are coming together as the Chimbetus for a rare feat in memory of the master of song."

Sulu said the concert, themed Hatikanganwe Kwete, would be held virtual and will be powered by Ngoda TV.

According to Sulu, the Chimbetu offsprings Allan, Tryson, Saiwe and Douglas will take turns to celebrate Chopper's life at the concert that kicks off at 7pm. Outsiders Kurai Makore, Ammi Jamanda and Obert Chari will also grace the event.

Sulu said contrary to media reports, the Chimbetus are united and support one another, especially in developing each other musically.

"This event is hinged around showcasing that there is unity for a good cause in the family and this had been the case at previous commemoration gigs," Sulu said.

"For starters, ever since the inception of the commemoration fete, we always had to share the experience with the fans and this year we are going virtual due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"However, we have put in place ideas for the gig which will make up for the intimacy factor."

The musician expressed gratitude over people who have availed online platforms to keep artistes going.

"Virtual gigs have come in handy in outsourcing streams of income for us. I applaud partners like Nash TV, Ngoda TV and Prophet Passion Java for giving musicians a platform to perform during these difficult times," he said.

"It's commendable, we hope other corporate stakeholders chip in to do likewise. We have learnt to go digital and use this period to revamp and amplify our digital presence."

Chopper died on August 14, 2005. He was one of the finest musicians to emerge after Zimbabwe attained independence in 1980 releasing smash hit albums like Survival, Lullaby, Boterekwa, African Panorama Chapter 1 and 10 Million Pounds Reward, among others.

Source - the standard

