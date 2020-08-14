Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

Fair Talk Communications (Private) Limited, the parent company of Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM, is looking for a chief executive officer (CEO) to fill a vacancy that arose at the beginning of this year.Qhubani Moyo, who was the CEO since the inception of the two radio stations, left office after his five-year term ended.Now, the organisation which was among many to apply for a television licence, is looking for a CEO to steer it.Godwin Phiri has been the acting CEO since Moyo left.The deadline for applications is August 24, 2020. According to an advert placed in the Sunday News, the CEO should have the vast knowledge of the broadcasting landscape of Zimbabwe.The successful candidate will be responsible for advising the board of directors on critical developments in the broadcasting industry and in the company, ensuring that the company has in place appropriate systems to conduct its activities lawfully and ethically.To qualify for the job, one has to have a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies, Media Studies, Journalism, Broadcasting, Telecommunications or any related Social Science Degree.At least five years experience in a senior managerial position preferably in a mass media broadcasting house is needed.