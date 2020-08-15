Latest News Editor's Choice


Farai and the Forest Dawn release new single

by Tidi Kwidini
3 hrs ago
British pop rock band Farai & the Forest Dawn (FFD) have released their latest single, Perfect Lover.

The rock-infused 'ode' comes two years after the band's single Til death do us part.

Led by Zimbabwean born singer, Farai Muvuti, the band includes guitarists Ailsa Shaw (Bass) and Charles Roper (Lead), Keys player Jack Lonergan and drummer Tino Dube.

The band won over fans and critics alike more than seven years ago, with their hybrid rock/retro-soul sound. Band leader Farai said that, while he has been pursuing other interests over the last 18 months, music has always been central to what he does.

"I was really keen to get back to doing what I love while continuing to build a legacy for my daughter.

"The team and I have been working on this single for a few months now. We wanted to produce something that our fans can relate to, but also something that a wider audience would buy into, and a song that has meaning beyond the musical and lyrical arrangement."

"The song is essentially a love letter to the perfect lover, that earnestly shares hopes, dreams, and desires, and in some ways, seeks answers about where they are and how the (writer), is yearning for their love," Muvuti said.

Farai has said that although the coronavirus pandemic has halted plans for a national tour, there are plans to host several shows in 2021.
"We are currently planning six intimate events for 2021 that will celebrate the bands journey. We are also dedicating one of those shows to say thank you to our fans for supporting us over the years, as well as a benefit concert where we hope to raise money for various initiatives close to our heart, as part of our corporate responsibility mandate."

Farai recently performed at lockdown show, Chabvondoka, a virtual concert that was hosted and sponsored by leading UK-based freight forwarding company, Swiss Global Freight Forwarding (SGFF). The show was aimed at giving Diaspora artists a platform to showcase their talent. The band also has several online shows planned in the coming weeks.

Perfect Lover is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, plus additional music and streaming platforms. The music video is due at the end of the year.

To sample or purchase the single visit https://ampl.ink/1jGPn

Source - Tidi Kwidini

