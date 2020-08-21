South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

Entertainment / Music

by Mandla Ndlovu

Vibrant upcoming musical sensation and model Tynie Smart (real name Queen Moyo) recently opened up about her relationship with Kelly Khumalo's music which inspired her and transformed her life.The 24 year old Tynie Smart said she was first exposed to Kelly Khumalo as a young student at Tsholotsho High school. Her exposure to Kelly Khumalo and the inspiration she got from the South African songstress pushed her musical prowess to the point of receiving musical accolades from Tsholotsho High School, where she was crowned the best soprano.The Great Zimbabwe student recently released new single titled Phumelela which is now available for free on YouTube. The song has been widely received by fans in Bulawayo.The Bulawayo born and bred artist did a cover song beautiful ndozvandiri by Tamy Moyo which was followed by the new single tittled Phumelela.In an interview, Tynie Smart revealed that she had always been inspired by the life and music of Kelly Khumalo and adores Kelly Khumalo as a role model and mentor.Listen to her audio below: