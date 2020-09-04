Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman sues Choppies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A BULAWAYO woman who tripped after stepping on a slippery floor while shopping at a local Choppies Supermarket has taken the shop owners to court demanding $3,5 million in damages for pain, suffering and medical expenses.

Ms Gladys Nhira slipped while shopping at Choppies Supermarket in Entumbane suburb. She sustained serious injuries on her wrist and shoulder and had to seek medical attention.

Ms Nhira through her lawyers, Liberty Mcijo and Associates, has filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Nanavac Investments trading as Choppies Supermarket as the defendant. In papers before the court, Ms Nhira said she sustained permanent disability resulting in her employer terminating her contract on medical grounds.

"Sometime in February 2019, plaintiff slipped on the oily and slippery floor in the shop of the defendant in Entumbane resulting in her falling down while she was shopping. As a result of the fall, she sustained serious injuries on her wrist and shoulder," said Ms Nhira's lawyers.

The lawyers said due to the severity of the injuries, Ms Nhira took long to return to work and was later relieved of her duties on medical grounds. Upon further medical examination, it was observed that Ms Nhira sustained serious injuries both internal and external with the potential to permanent impairment.

"She suffered wrist fracture and shoulder injury and further diagnosis of the wrist fracture revealed that the problem would last for an unforeseeable future. Plaintiff is experiencing wrist and shoulder pains as the weather changes," said the lawyers.

Ms Nhira accuses Choppies Supermarket of negligence, arguing that they failed to observe the safety standards in their supermarket.

"As a direct consequence of the injuries sustained, plaintiff who has been employed for 11 years as a tailor on a permanent basis by Pension Knitwear had her employment contract terminated," said her lawyers.

Ms Nhira wants an order directing Choppies Supermaket to pay her $3,5 million being damages for pain and suffering, loss of employment and medical expenses incurred, including futures ones.

She said despite demand, Choppies Supermarket has refused, failed or neglected to pay the damages.

Choppies Supermarket is yet to respond.

Most Popular In 7 Days