Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TRUCKS, mainly those carrying goods known as consolidated cargo, have been piling up at Beitbridge Border Post in the past five days after the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) introduced the 100 percent compliance searches.

Cross-border transporters commonly known as omalayitsha yesterday accused Zimra of implementing the new system while ill prepared.

Over 70 trucks were seen waiting at the border on the commercial arrival side and the drivers had become restless.

In separate interviews, the truckers said the revenue authority had no adequate manpower to conduct the physical examination of goods.

They said in some cases they were being made to pay additional duty despite having utilised the pre-clearance system to minimise delays. Under the pre-clearance system, goods are declared and duty is paid for before the consignment gets to the respective port of entry. Once these goods arrive, they are only checked for compliance making the crossing seamless. This is opposed to a scenario where the whole clearance process is imitated upon arrival at the country's borders.

"I have been here for four days. Nothing is moving and most of us are carrying groceries, among them perishables.

"Customs authorities want to search every vehicle. We don't have any problem with that, but our concerns arise from the fact that they are searching between two and three trucks daily which is not attainable," said Mr Aron Mangavha.

Another driver, who preferred anonymity, said they had tried to engage the local Zimra managers in the last three days without success. He said the idea by Zimra to shift goal posts on import duty payments had set them on a collision course with their clients.

"This is antagonising our relationship with clients considering that declarations are made in advance and we have to go back to them asking for top ups," said the driver. Mr Nyasha Machaya said previously they would spend less than three hours to conclude all the border processes.

He said they were now incurring extra costs in hiring labour to offload and reload the goods, since Zimra has no adequate manpower.

"To make matters worse, we are at risk of Covid-19 infections as you can see, we are now crowded with limited ablution and related sanitation facilities," he said.

Some truckers, mostly those plying the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road said they had suffered enough abuse within and outside the border post at the hands of security officials.

"We are concerned with the conduct of the security agencies who are always threatening us and demanding bribes despite having complied with all the border processes.

"For convenience sake, we are being made to pay R1 500 at each road block until we get to Bulawayo. This is getting out of hand," alleged one driver.

Though, Zimra's spokesperson, Mr Francis Chimanda could not readily respond to the issues yesterday, an official at Beitbridge said the 100 percent searches were a response to the rampant cases of smuggling involving rigid trucks (omalayitsha).

"There is an increase in cases of smuggling by these transporters, most of who making false declarations and hence the need to enforce compliance," said the official.

In May, Zimra activated an imports relief facility to help Zimbabweans based in South Africa to send groceries and other goods home in commercial trucks through Beitbridge Border Post.

South Africa is home to thousands of Zimbabwe migrant workers, most of whom are supporting their families by sending groceries home through the services mostly of omalayitsha weekly.

Zimbabwe imports goods worth an estimated US$3 billion from South Africa annually.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

9 mins ago | 34 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

2 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

2 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

2 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

2 hrs ago | 2546 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Woman sues Choppies

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

ANC delegation expected today

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's lawyer seek High Court intervention

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

MDC haggles over mayor

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe scores successes with high Covid-19 recovery rate

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gomba, six councillors challenge recall

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

NRZ fights US$236m DIDG suit

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Matemadanda attacks Ian Khama for failing to get married

9 hrs ago | 4349 Views

Mnangagwa 'planted' his intelligence operatives in all parts of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Malema is a political delinquent, says Zanu-PF commissar

9 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Zimbabwe is doomed

10 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF deploys social media warriors

11 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mnangagwa issues a chilling warning

11 hrs ago | 3992 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Miriam Mushayi dies

12 hrs ago | 4673 Views

Chamisa's MP dies

13 hrs ago | 1604 Views

The West's hypocrisy exposed as pregnant journalist gets arrested for incitement in Australia

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

15 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

16 hrs ago | 1855 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

16 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

17 hrs ago | 2664 Views

COVID-19 vaccine by November

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

18 hrs ago | 790 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 2650 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

19 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

20 hrs ago | 426 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days