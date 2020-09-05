Latest News Editor's Choice


Gambia artist partners with Bulawayo's hip hop artist

by Mandla Ndlovu
Gambian Artist AC Cham from Kombo East in Gambia will be collaborating with Lunatic Sway a Bulawayo hip hop artist who is signed under Alicious Muzik.

The music project was brokered by Sibusiso Media a Pan African media and entertainment stable. Miss Kuziva Mtandiro the Executive Producer of the project said the project seeks to promote people to people relations and open up new markets for both Gambia and Zimbabwe artists. Ms Mtandiro said the project is part of a broader pan African project. Ms Mtandiro added that Sibusiso Media was in talks with other Gambian artists, Ugandan, Kenyan, Palestinian and Liberian musicians who are going to work on projects with Zimbabwean musicians.

Sibusiso Media is also engaged in talks with Banjul Fashion corner. These talks will unlock value and markets for both Zimbabwean and Gambian fashion designers and promoters. Gambian socialite Ali Wally the brains behind Banjul Fashion corner, said he was pleased with the work of the Gambia - Zimbabwe Friendship Association as it had given his brand access to new markets. Wally added that he looked forward to working with Zimbabweans in the arts and entertainment industry.

Zimbabwean music is already playing on Gambia radio stations. Songs such as Uri mumero by Mai Titi, Chaminuka by Maskiri, Time yayenda by Centre Party are some of the Zimbabwean tracks making waves in Gambia.

The Gambia Zimbabwe Friendship Association will expand into other areas of industry and commerce.

Listen to the audio below as Gambians explain that they are excited by the Gambia - Zimbabwe project.





Source - Byo24News

