Gospel artiste bounces back

by Simbarashe Sithole

GOSPEL artiste Rumbidzai Kimberly Sepi popularly known as Kim Sepi has bounced back with a single track titled Muneni.Kim Sepi last recorded a debut 9 track album titled Makanaka Jesus which had songs like Makanaka Jesu, Closer to you, Simuka and hakuna mumwe among others.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com the gospel artiste who is also a UFIC pastor said she is back in the music industry for good."Having been away in the music industry for five years l have since seen that l have to follow my calling as l kept singing even off the studio," said the soft spoken pastor."I released a single track last week Muneni and currently working on an album which l am yet to disclose now."On the looming album the musician has lined up many collaborations with various gospel divas."On the looming album l have a number of collaborations with some gospel divas but we are not unpacking it now since it coming as a surprise to our fans," she added.Kim Sepi is happily married to pastor Edgar Sepi of UFIC and the couple is blessed with two children.