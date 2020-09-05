Latest News Editor's Choice


Gospel artiste bounces back

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago
GOSPEL artiste Rumbidzai Kimberly Sepi popularly known as Kim Sepi has bounced back with a single track titled Muneni.

Kim Sepi last recorded a debut 9 track album titled Makanaka Jesus which had songs like Makanaka Jesu, Closer to you, Simuka and hakuna mumwe among others.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com the gospel artiste who is also a UFIC pastor said she is back in the music industry for good.

"Having been away  in the music industry for five years l have since seen that l have to follow my calling as l kept singing even off the studio," said the soft spoken pastor.

"I released a single track last week Muneni and currently working on an album which l am yet to disclose now."

On the looming album the musician has lined up many collaborations with various gospel divas.

"On the looming album l have a number of collaborations with some gospel divas but we are not unpacking it now since it coming as a surprise to our fans," she added.

Kim Sepi is happily married to pastor Edgar Sepi of UFIC and the couple is blessed with two children.

Source - Byo24News

