Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
19 hrs ago | Views
When Allan Chimbetu announced a few weeks ago that he would be bouncing back into the showbiz industry with an album titled "Urgent Matter", Dendera music fans were upbeat about it

For years the Chimbetu siblings were releasing songs that had a fusion of digital beats and the traditional Dendera sound and this did not down well with most fans.

Allan's latest offering, albeit after a prolonged sabbatical, has finally captured the true Dendera mood.

With Munya Viyali being the producer and Keith Furquerson doing mastering, the songs brought the Dendera feel many had missed.

Allan who is widely known as "The Proffessor" made sure that the messages resonate well with the day to day issues affecting people.

"Tiverengane" is a song that encourages people to work hard despite all the difficulties they are facing.

The year 2020 has for many not been a good year for as Covid-19 ravaged the world.

In the song Allan prays also for the children that were left by their parents in this difficult year.

He ends the song by encouraging people to be strong and vigilant in their life.

The musician pleads to God for an urgent intervention, asking the creator to be with him everywhere he goes and in all what he does on the title track "Urgent Matter".

Guitarist Trust Samende added his input giving unique sounds to the songs.

"Sorry" is a touching song where a son begs his father he is his child, pleading to be part of his family. The son is not worried about his father's wealth but he wants to be with his family.

Voice projection and the instrumentals makes the song more touching.

The musician brought fresh dimension to his music with a video "Ndisina Mari" that is treanding on social media.

Besides the message he gives to the wife encouraging her to be satisfied with what they are, the video gives listeners something new.

Choreographers left no stone unturned in bringing a fresh dimension to Dendera beats.

Other songs that are on the album include Kombe, Mudzimai, and Hello.

He features his brother's son Suluman on song "Nhodzerai" and Mathias Mhere on the song "Nyasha Dzinesu".

Social media has been awash with praises of the dendera giant.

Allan is grateful to a local company Fasfit Matlock that has been assisting him since the beginning of his career re launch.

"This is a welcome idea to have a company that stands with you all the way. I am grateful that they managed to be with me on the recording of this album, launch, and everything," he added.

The company general manager Caroline Chizemo said they were grateful to the people of Zimbabwe for their support.

"We are happy that Allan's album has well accepted by his fans. This is a milestone for him," she said.

Source - Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

16 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1184 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days